Last chances, best effort

It’s the final race weekend and OpenText is proud to be the Official Technical and Analytics Partner of Jaguar TCS Racing for Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Jaguar TCS Racing drivers, Mitch Evans and Sam Bird, find themselves on home soil for the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix. They are racing the all-electric Jaguar I-TYPE 6 around the ExCel in London on July 29 and 30, and holding nothing back.

The team standings find Jaguar TCS Racing in third overall. With the final doubleheader, they can push for more points and podiums. Mitch sits in third place in the individual driver standings, while Sam is in ninth. Find out more about Formula E and what it takes to succeed on the Formula E website. It’s the last chance to win, and they’ll give their best effort! See how you can watch the excitement.

Driving innovation. Powering sustainability.

Jaguar TCS Racing uses OpenText™ Analytics and AI solutions to drive the innovation that brings them points, podiums, and wins, and in doing so, drives the innovation advancements to deliver a cleaner, more sustainable future. OpenText Vertica™ and OpenText IDOL™ play a significant role in helping the team contribute to the success of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6. Introduced in Season 9, this all-electric racing car is designed to showcase the future of electric mobility technology that can contribute to a better, cleaner future. Find out more about how the team uses Vertica and IDOL to make a difference.

More to come

OpenText has partnered with Jaguar TCS Racing for several seasons. Check out a first-hand look in the garage at our Rome Virtual Garage Tour. James Barclay, Managing Director of JLR Motorsport and Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal gives you insights into what it takes for the team to prepare for a race weekend. And this is what James has to say about the partnership:

“Our technical partnership with OpenText is allowing Jaguar TCS Racing to use their world-class software behind the scenes to gain meaningful improvements and results – which are pivotal in the fast-changing environment of Formula E racing.” –James Barclay, Team Principal, Jaguar TCS Racing

Season 9 may be ending, but OpenText is looking forward to being part of the action when Season 10 commences. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements and to learn more about how OpenText is making a difference in the success of Jaguar TCS Racing!

