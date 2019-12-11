Insights from information governance practitioners

It’s no secret that “real world” needs and implementations are often very different than hypothetical, “perfect world” simulations. Information governance is often presented as a broad set of challenges; automating the process requires that practitioners move from a solid IT foundation for compliance and risk management to capture, security compliance, and reporting solutions. Information governance professionals must master automation, planning and implementation, all without hindering the organization’s digital transformation efforts.

So, how are organizations managing the onslaught of information and regulatory risk? And, what insights can enterprises gain from organizations that are winning in risk management and data governance?

Recently, I sat down with Barclay Blair, Founder and Executive Director of the Information Governance Initiative to talk about their latest research IG Snapshots: Real-World Insights from Practitioners in the Trenches.

Real-world success stories are one of the best sources of tried-and-true data governance and document management insights. The Information Governance Initiative (IGI) Snapshots series delivers this with quick stories that highlight innovative solutions for information governance success based on IGI’s extensive research and interviews with practitioners in the field.

Barclay Blair, IGI Founder & Executive Director, provides insight into information governance best practices.

