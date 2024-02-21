OpenText™ InfoArchive provides highly accessible, scalable, economical, and compliant archiving of structured and unstructured information. Whether actively archiving business information to reduce system loads or decommissioning applications to stand down outdated systems, InfoArchive is the flexible and cost-efficient way to reduce IT costs and accelerate the move to a modernized, cloud-based architecture.

February 2024: What’s new in OpenText InfoArchive CE 24.1

Expanded file formats supported in full-text indexing (experimental)

Full-text search was introduced as an experimental feature in InfoArchive CE 24.1. Indexing now supports over 1,500 file formats, including Microsoft 365, Office, PDF, and legacy formats for other applications.

Exports now include retention metadata

Exports can contain compliance information such as retention policy. Metadata configuration can be done via the web interface or by editing YML files.

Ingest SIP Packages directly from the user interface

Upload up to 10 SIP packages of up to 20MB each directly from the web console for faster and more convenient configuration testing in a demo or test environment. No command line is required.

Custom retention period for background searches

Configure how long to keep background searches after completion, changing the default from 7 days.

Name/value pair editor

The new name/value pair editor introduced to the form editor simplifies the management of multi-value controls for developers.

Export configuration through administrative interface

The export configuration XSLT template can be loaded, and minor modifications can be made directly through the user interface.

Helm charts have been updated, and new Kubernetes platforms and versions are now supported.

October 2023: What’s new in OpenText InfoArchive CE 23.4

Full-text search (Experimental) for documents and attachments

The new, experimental, full-text search capability allows users to identify documents and attachments matching keywords in the archive. Create document sets for export for legal hold based on keyword searches.

Partition and secure retention policies

Retention policies are now protected through group permissions, avoiding confusion when managing a records policy across multiple applications and divisions in the organization.

Saved search exports, grouped by matter

Better manage complex exports with saved searches that can now be exported individually or grouped through matter.

Role management can now be application-dependent

Roles for users are now application-dependent to better manage oversight roles across a large archive.

Global Settings are now editable

Configure new exports through the user interface

Configure new exports through the Export Configurations tab under the administration page.

Sort search results on multiple columns

Sort search results on multiple columns simultaneously, making search results far more practical with large datasets.