How can AI enhance cybersecurity?

Meet Mav, a trusted partner for your AI journey. Mav is an AI-generated moose, inspired by the Canadian Mountie who protects citizens against crimes and attacks. He stands tall but is quick to help you leverage AI across your enterprise safely. He’s an expert in cybersecurity to bring Large Language Models (LLMs) to your private data sets and to help you reimagine how you can transform work. This moose knows how to chart a trusted and secure course to get you to where you need to be.

You: What kinds of things can AI help my organization with?

Mav: There are so many…AI can help you create new types of customer engagement, build smarter products, improve internal operations, make better decisions…

You: With data in different places and sources, can AI help me protect my organization from cyberthreats and vulnerabilities?

Mav: Definitely. AI can help you continuously protect data, applications and identities. You can keep users safe and productive, stay ahead of malware, and catch threats in real time with AI-driven cybersecurity.

Improving enterprise cybersecurity is one of the most anticipated benefits that AI promises to deliver. According to Forrester’s Data And Analytics Survey, 2022, 22% of survey respondents at healthcare, financial services and government organizations said they are already using or plan to use AI technologies to mitigate security risks. The technology is increasingly playing a crucial role in helping customers deal swiftly with threats, and the benefits are clear.

Detect and respond to threats faster

The advent of AI-driven cybersecurity comes at a crucial time, as threat detection grows more challenging every day. Geo-political borders add complexity to cybersecurity, with data traversing through different jurisdictions that have varying regulations and standards for data protection. Cyberthreats, however, are not confined to geographical borders; they are widespread and ubiquitous. AI can play an instrumental role in navigating this intricate landscape by analyzing patterns across diverse and global data flows, providing real-time threat detection that transcends boundaries.

Also complicating the threat landscape is the ever-evolving human element. Behind every attack, ultimately, is a human, and humans have the ability to be incredibly creative. Whether it’s external bad actors attempting to infiltrate your network, internal bad actors who are already doing damage, or well-meaning users who accidentally expose a weakness, the human element grows more challenging to defend against.

While conventional security measures can adequately detect known threats, such as existing malware, the creativity and sophistication of human actors necessitate AI. For example, with AI you can more readily catch those who misuse permissions to harm the system from within or detect anomalous behavior that could signal an impending threat.

AI also significantly improves the ability to respond rapidly. There’s nothing that AI can do that a smart, scaled human can’t do; however AI solutions can operate continuously, without the limitations that human operators face, such as the need for sleep or breaks. AI can work to automate processes and run detection around the clock to find threats quickly and respond.

Simplify security

AI’s role in simplifying security is akin to automating what a human threat hunter does. The process of identifying threats is hypothesis-driven, involving finding a pattern of a potential threat and then looking for other similar instances. AI can automate this process, integrating data from various sources, synthesizing it, and engaging in a dialogue with experts to identify potential threats. By providing context, AI helps to streamline security measures, allowing users to act confidently.

“With complexity, the odds are always in favor of the attacker,” explains Stephan Jou, leader of security analytics at OpenText Cybersecurity. “AI adds the context to simplify security; it gives you insight to focus. It provides that context for simplifying actions that can be taken with a high level of confidence.”

AI-driven cybersecurity also offers organizations the breadth and scope of capabilities to see a complete perspective of an attack. This birds-eye view is critical for mitigation actions. For example, knowledge gleaned analyzing a suspicious packet sent to a consumer user’s laptop in Brazil immediately protects a mission-critical large enterprise server in Ireland, all because the content can be categorized instantly and accurately as it is received. AI speeds up the human intelligence to make those smarter decisions.

AI + information management

To better protect, detect and rebound from attacks, AI-driven cybersecurity should be comprehensive, highly integrated, automated and embedded in everything from code to core to cloud. The next generation of innovation will be driven by AI and built on information management. OpenText is committed to helping customers solve complex problems faster and simpler by using AI and LLMs integrated into our information management software.

See AI innovation in action

Join us for OpenText World 2023 in Las Vegas October 11 – 12, where you’ll gain actionable insights and strategies to help you navigate the cognitive era with confidence. Don’t miss our featured keynote speakers, including the president of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, Carol Rollie Flynn. Well-known for her engaging presentations about the intersection of AI and cybersecurity, she will offer OpenText World attendees a glimpse into how AI can bolster cybersecurity efforts and strategies to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Also at OpenText World, we’ll showcase Cybersecurity Aviator that uses AI to detect and manage security threats. OpenText World attendees will have an opportunity to hear more details about this new capability and also see a demo of it during the OpenText Cybersecurity Keynote and on the show floor.

Register for OpenText World today and take off on your AI journey with OpenText as your trusted partner.