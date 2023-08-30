What OpenText Cybersecurity is bringing to the table at OpenText World 2023

With less than six weeks to go until OpenText World, the excitement for everything Cybersecurity is soaring. During the packed two-day event, attendees will hear from leaders and customers showcasing the innovations and solutions from OpenText Cybersecurity, covering topics such as AI, application security, data protection, and how our offerings are being integrated across other OpenText product lines.

Threat hunting powered by AI

With the rise of artificial intelligence, many cybersecurity professionals are left questioning what comes next? Major players around the world are attempting to navigate AI and how to implement it correctly. With a unique approach, OpenText Cybersecurity will show we’re a key competitor in the AI game at OpenText World.

This year, we’ll be announcing Cybersecurity Aviator, using AI to detect and manage threat security concerns. Instead of relying on a security analyst to prompt the AI, we’re approaching things in a different way. OpenText World attendees will not only be able to hear details about this new capability but will also be able to see a demonstration of it during the OpenText Cybersecurity Keynote and at our booth.

Everybody needs application security

Another topic equally applicable to every business is application security. Fortify by OpenText is the leader in the AppSec world and is bringing new and innovative capabilities through Fortify Select. During breakout sessions, attendees will learn how Fortify is using AI to help cut down on time-intensive manual processes such as triaging and validating raw static analysis results, how Fortify helps companies improve their open-source security posture while keeping productivity high and developers happy, and how Fortify can make sure companies have the tools and capabilities to be prepared for any battle in the ever-changing market including attacks on software supply chains.

Cross-product innovations

Attendees will be able to see how Voltage by OpenText can provide them with an enriched layer of data protection and how NetIQ by OpenText can add additional elements of identity and access management. These breakout sessions will provide attendees with an immense amount of knowledge and insight that they will be able to use to help their organizations become more efficient in time, money, and cybersecurity protection.

A word from our customers

OpenText Cybersecurity customers will be sharing how OpenText Cybersecurity products have helped them achieve business goals. FiServ has been looking to OpenText Cybersecurity for Application Security Testing for over five years by embedding Fortify into their software development lifecycle and have been using Voltage to help protect their customers’ data.