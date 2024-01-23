High-volume, scalable, cloud BI service now available on OpenText Public Cloud

Scalable cloud BI service now available

In a recent release, we announced that you would soon be able to scale high-volume BI at lightning speed thanks to a new cloud BI service coming soon. Well, that time has come. With release 24.1, OpenText Magellan BI and Reporting – Public Cloud is now available as a SaaS BI service on the OpenText Public Cloud. This elastic, multi-tenant, SaaS offering enables data-driven organizations to define, centrally deploy, and seamlessly embed metrics as well as interactive reports, dashboards, and self-service BI capabilities into any application to empower its users with answers, insights, and application automation.

Combine data from the largest data volumes

The data used for reports and dashboards is stored in a highly scalable cloud data warehouse that has embedded the OpenText Vertica analytical database allowing you to work with the largest data volumes at an unlimited scale. The net result is that organizations can unlock insights in seconds from exceptionally large data volumes or combine data from multiple cloud data sources for a complete picture of the organization.

API first approach

Application integration is the primary goal of the API-first approach to the cloud BI service. Designed for developers with easy embeddability, security, and scalability. With our API-first BI platform, everything that can be done via the browser can be accomplished with easy-to-use public APIs. Quickly and easily share insights or add interactivity and self-service report and dashboard creation capabilities to any application.

Get started today

One of the key challenges with getting a new BI project off the ground can be the time it takes to procure the software, allocate hardware resources, and secure skilled IT personnel to install, configure, and manage the BI platform. Because Magellan BI and Reporting – Public Cloud is a highly scalable multi-tenant BI cloud service, you can get started immediately. The software and hardware configurations and updates are managed by the OpenText Public Cloud team.

Developers can explore the APIs and documentation at this link on developer.opentext.com. To get started or if you have questions, contact us.