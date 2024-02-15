Analytics & AI

OpenText Elevates Data Intelligence with Aviator Platform at TDWI Transform 2024 

In just a few days, OpenText will make its mark at the TDWI Transform 2024 conference in Las Vegas as a Platinum Level Sponsor! As a global leader in data intelligence, we are excited to connect with a select group of professionals and unveil our latest innovations. Can’t attend in person? You can also check out our virtual demo.

Why TDWI Transform 2024? 

TDWI Transform 2024 Las Vegas transcends the conventional conference experience—it’s a convergence point for data, analytics, and AI teams, all driven by the shared ambition to revolutionize their strategies, enhance their skills, and redefine their career trajectories. Taking place from February 19 to 23, this event promises a holistic experience tailored for professionals eager to unleash the transformative potential of data and AI within their organizations. 

Introducing Scalable Cloud BI Services 

As part of the latest Cloud Editions launch, OpenText shared the availability of Magellan Business Intelligence (BI) & Reporting – Public Cloud. This innovative solution seamlessly integrates with Vertica’s powerful analytical database to provide organizations with scalable cloud BI services. For industries like financial services and high-tech, this service enables the trusted processing of large volumes of data securely, with the agility to add and expand new users quickly. Cloud solutions empower customers to drive centralized deployment of business metrics, interactive reports, dashboards, and self-service BI capabilities, facilitating efficient decision-making. 

The new SaaS version of Magellan BI & Reporting adopts an API-first approach, ensuring easy integration and enabling developers to effortlessly embed powerful BI functionalities into their applications. With a highly scalable cloud data warehouse, the platform empowers users to work with large data volumes at an unlimited scale. 

Expanding the Aviator Platform Family 

OpenText data intelligence solutions are the first of many to be available as a SaaS offering from the Aviator Platform family. Aviator search, analytics database, IoT, and other cloud solutions will be available later this year. OpenText Aviator Platforms are foundational for those seeking to ensure their data is stored, processed, analyzed, and prepared for the application of AI. Check out the latest Aviator innovations available in Cloud Editions 24.1 here. 

Interested in Learning More?

Join us at TDWI Las Vegas

We extend a warm invitation to all conference attendees to visit our experts at booth #300 and the Demo Theater in the Exhibition Hall. There, you’ll witness a live product demonstration of Magellan BI & Reporting – Public Cloud and the entire family of OpenText Aviator Platforms. 

Live Product Demonstration Schedule: 

  • Magellan BI Reporting Demonstration: Tuesday, February 20th, 1:15 PM – 1:30 PM PST 
  • Aviator Demonstration/Overview: Tuesday, February 20th, 11:25 AM – 11:55 AM PST 

Don’t miss out on the chance to unlock the power of data with OpenText at TDWI Transform 2024 Las Vegas! Join us for live product demos, insightful discussions, and a glimpse into OpenText’s vision for the future of data intelligence.  

Join us virtually

For those unable to attend in person, we’ve got you covered! OpenText is hosting a virtual webinar on Tuesday, March 19th, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

Photo of Virgil Dodson

Virgil Dodson

Virgil Dodson is a marketing director for the OpenText Magellan Analytics and AI products. Virgil is a developer at heart who enjoys solving problems with IoT, big data, AI and machine learning. In his spare time, he enjoys Rubik's cubes, solving puzzles, collecting coins, and taking pictures. Lately, he has spent time understanding how Magellan integrates with other OpenText products to help expose Analytics and AI to every business application.

