eDiscovery on your terms: The OpenText advantage

In the world of eDiscovery, one size has never fit all. It’s increasingly common for vendors to force customers to accept vendor-dictated deployment models that may not align with their security requirements, operational preferences, or data governance obligations. At OpenText, we believe in a fundamentally different approach: customer-led flexibility that adapts to the ways you need to work.

Why flexible eDiscovery deployment matters for legal and compliance teams

Our philosophy is simple but powerful—we don’t believe in forced migration.

Instead, we offer true deployment flexibility across on-premises, public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid models. This isn’t just about giving you options; it’s about recognizing that your organization’s security requirements, regulatory obligations, and operational expertise are unique.

Your eDiscovery solution should work within your framework, not force you to adapt to ours.

Four pillars of OpenText eDiscovery advantage

1. Security first

Whether you’re managing sensitive intellectual property, handling regulated data, or navigating complex jurisdictional requirements, security cannot be compromised. OpenText gives you the power to keep your most sensitive data exactly where it needs to be—on your infrastructure, in region-specific data centers, or in carefully controlled cloud environments. You decide what stays internal and what can leverage cloud scalability.

2. Control on your terms

From administrative access to data management workflows, control means different things to different organizations. Some teams want complete hands-on control over every aspect of the eDiscovery process. Others prefer to focus on case strategy while leaving infrastructure management to experts. OpenText delivers both options—and everything in between.

3. Scalability without compromise

Cloud scalability shouldn’t require sacrificing security or control. Our deployment models allow you to scale computing resources on demand while maintaining your chosen level of data governance. Process terabytes of data for major litigation, then scale back down for routine matters—all within your security framework.

4. Flexibility across the EDRM

True flexibility means having choices at every stage of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model. OpenText provides end-to-end eDiscovery functionality with the freedom to deploy different components where they make the most sense for your organization.

eDiscovery deployment models that match your reality

Full-service public cloud (Multi-tenant)

For organizations that want comprehensive eDiscovery functionality without the burden of infrastructure management, OpenText Core eDiscovery in the public cloud delivers the complete package. Leverage our managed services team for end-to-end support—from data loading and processing to production—without worrying about database maintenance, infrastructure scaling, or technical expertise gaps. Focus on your cases while we handle the technology. If your team needs to manage users or load their own data, OpenText Core eDiscovery offers teams flexibility as well, with optional self-service user management and processing.

Hosted private cloud with administrative control (Single tenant)

Have an internal team of eDiscovery technology experts? Our AWS-hosted private cloud solution in region-specific data centers gives your team complete administrative control and access management capabilities while still delivering the scalability benefits of cloud infrastructure. You maintain the control you need while OpenText provides a robust, secure hosting environment.

Full on-premises / Bring-your-own-cloud deployment

For organizations with strict data residency requirements or those who prefer complete infrastructure control, OpenText offers comprehensive on-premises or bring-your-own-cloud deployment options. OpenText Investigation, deployed on-premises or in your own cloud, offers full access to all advanced analytics, culling, and tagging functionality.

The optional Review and Analysis module allows you to manage the entire eDiscovery process—from collection through to TAR, redaction, and production —all within your own environment. Maximum control. Maximum security. Zero compromise.

Hybrid eDiscovery: The best of both worlds

Perhaps the most powerful option is our hybrid deployment model, designed for organizations that need to balance security requirements with the benefits of rapidly scalable and accessible externally managed cloud environments.

The hybrid model allows you to perform early case assessment (ECA) and early data assessment (EDA) on-premises or in your own cloud environment, maintaining complete control over sensitive data during the initial review.

If and when you need additional cloud scalability and accessibility for external counsel or document review teams, you can seamlessly move the review set to OpenText Core eDiscovery, where internal and external teams can access a comprehensive suite of tools, including:

Technology-Assisted Review (TAR) for efficient document review

for efficient document review Redaction workflows to protect privileged information

to protect privileged information Production capabilities for seamless delivery

for seamless delivery OpenText eDiscovery Aviator GenAI summarization and review

GenAI summarization and review Machine text translation for multilingual matters

for multilingual matters Audio/video transcription for multimedia evidence

This approach lets you keep your most sensitive data close while providing additional scalability and advanced eDiscovery Aviator GenAI technologies when the case demands it.

Why a customer-centric eDiscovery strategy matters

The eDiscovery landscape is evolving rapidly, but your organization’s journey is unique. You might start with an on-premises deployment and gradually adopt cloud capabilities as your security posture evolves. You might need different deployment models for different types of matters—public cloud for routine cases, on-premises for highly sensitive investigations.

OpenText eDiscovery adapts to these realities. We provide the full range of options for end-to-end eDiscovery because we understand that flexibility isn’t just a feature, it’s a fundamental requirement for modern legal and compliance teams.

Your path forward: Choose the eDiscovery deployment model that works for you

Whether you’re managing internal investigations, responding to regulatory requests, or handling complex litigation, OpenText eDiscovery gives you security, control, scalability, and flexibility to succeed. We don’t dictate your deployment strategy—we enable it.

Ready to explore how OpenText eDiscovery can adapt to your organization’s unique requirements? Let’s discuss which deployment model—or combination of models—makes sense for your team.

Because in eDiscovery, the best solution isn’t the one that works for everyone. It’s the one that works for you.

Learn more about your eDiscovery deployment options.