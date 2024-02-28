Exceptional patient experiences start with smarter data

HIPAA taught us important lessons on how we interact with healthcare data, but it was a global pandemic that forced us to collectively go to data grad school.

Understanding where data lives and how we interact with this massive amount of information helps to unlock quality of care, interoperability between disparate systems and mitigate downstream information bottlenecks. This ultimately leads to more efficient revenue cycles. Healthcare accounts for an astounding 30% of the world’s data volume – and growing. The sector’s compound annual growth rate is expected to reach 36% by 2025.

The complexity of healthcare data shows no signs of slowing down. It’s no surprise the global healthcare big data and analytics services market is projected to increase to more than $13 billion U.S. dollars by 2025.1

Disconnected systems and siloed data keep most healthcare organizations from optimizing patient engagement. By connecting information to drive more informed and comprehensive health and wellness lifestyles, healthcare providers can offer effective and engaging digital experiences that align with patient preferences and move patients towards improved outcomes.

With more patient care moving from in-person to digital, it is important to create consistent and comfortable experiences for providers and patients across the continuum of care. But patient and organizational data is rarely integrated and accessible enough to drive intelligent, personalized and efficient digital services, which is affecting retention and loyalty. The same is true among healthcare payers, as they try to improve member experience and reduce churn. While content is abundant, organizations struggle to turn existing information into actionable data to drive patient engagement and desired outcomes.

A world-class digital experience is a priority for every health organization focused on embracing new digital patient engagement strategies which lower the cost of care, increase healthcare quality, and improve patient experience and member engagement. Healthcare organizations are trying to help individuals move towards a more informed and comprehensive health and wellness lifestyle and are helping to manage individual health challenges with informed and inspiring communications. A member 360 view supports content and context to communications that create intelligent, personalized experiences, catered directly to the individual to improve understanding, adherence, and impact.

Data is at the root of all patient experiences – in fact, it’s what separates the extraordinary from the ordinary. I’m thrilled to be attending the Healthcare Information Management System Society (HIMSS) conference to dive into this topic in a Breakfast Briefing on March 12 at 7:15AM in Room 203C.

Start your day with us as we delve into understanding the systems where data lives and leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to unlock and access data across the healthcare continuum. I’ll be joined by two leading healthcare organizations: Beth Israel Lahey Health and National Healthcare Group of Singapore for an engaging discussion about how they’re leveraging data to deliver world-class care. Beth Israel Lahey will also share some lessons learned around efficient access to data and how it helped improve utilization of their EPIC EMR system.

Gain insights to up-level patient experience

Save your spot – register now for the breakfast briefing for insights on how to uplift your healthcare operations and set the tone for an impactful day at HIMSS 24.