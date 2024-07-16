Secure smarter, not harder with AI-powered code fix suggestions

In today’s fast-paced development environment, maintaining robust security practices while striving for rapid release cycles can be a daunting challenge. Enter Fortify Aviator, your new AI-powered ally in the realm of Static Application Security Testing (SAST). Fortify Aviator is designed to revolutionize the way developers handle code security issues, offering intelligent code fix suggestions and seamless integration into existing workflows. Let’s dive into the key features that make Fortify Aviator a game-changer for software development teams.

Shred the security backlog

One of the most significant pain points for developers is the backlog of security issues that accumulates over time. Traditionally, identifying and fixing vulnerabilities has been a time-consuming process, often leading to delays and frustration. Fortify Aviator addresses this challenge head-on with its AI-powered code fix suggestions. By leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, Fortify Aviator rapidly analyzes your codebase, identifies security issues, and provides actionable fix suggestions. This capability drastically reduces the time developers spend on remediation, enabling them to focus on writing new features and improving existing ones.

Boost developer productivity and enablement

Fortify Aviator is more than just a tool—it’s a developer’s personal security champion. Understanding that security can often be seen as a complex and daunting task, Fortify Aviator audits and explains security issues in the context of your code. It translates security jargon into terms that developers understand, making it easier for them to grasp the nature of the vulnerabilities and the necessary fixes. This approach not only boosts productivity but also empowers developers with the knowledge they need to write more secure code in the future.

Reduce friction

Traditional SAST tools often overwhelm developers with long lists of vulnerabilities, leaving them to figure out the fixes on their own. Fortify Aviator takes a different approach. Instead of merely identifying vulnerabilities, it integrates AI fix suggestions directly into the developers’ workflows. This seamless integration means that developers can address security issues without interrupting their coding flow. The result is a frictionless experience that enhances productivity and reduces the frustration typically associated with security audits.

How Fortify Aviator works

Fortify Aviator operates by embedding itself into your development environment, continuously monitoring your code for security vulnerabilities. When an issue is detected, it provides a clear explanation of the problem and suggests precise fixes. These suggestions are tailored to your specific codebase, ensuring that the recommended solutions are not only effective but also contextually appropriate.

Key benefits

Time savings : Automated fix suggestions significantly cut down the time required to remediate security issues.

: Automated fix suggestions significantly cut down the time required to remediate security issues. Enhanced understanding : Contextual explanations help developers understand security vulnerabilities in layman’s terms.

: Contextual explanations help developers understand security vulnerabilities in layman’s terms. Seamless integration : AI fix suggestions are delivered within the developers’ existing workflows, reducing friction and maintaining productivity.

: AI fix suggestions are delivered within the developers’ existing workflows, reducing friction and maintaining productivity. Continuous improvement: By learning from past fixes and developer feedback, Fortify Aviator continuously improves its suggestions, becoming more accurate and effective over time.

Conclusion

Fortify Aviator is set to transform the landscape of application security by making it more accessible, efficient, and developer-friendly. By shredding the security backlog, boosting developer productivity, and reducing friction, Fortify Aviator empowers development teams to release secure software faster and with greater confidence. Embrace the future of SAST auditing with Fortify Aviator and let AI be your guide in the quest for secure code.

Stay tuned for more updates and features as we continue to enhance Fortify Aviator to meet the evolving needs of the software development community.