Climate innovation: How OpenText customers are opening creativity to save the world

At OpenText, our purpose is to power and protect information to elevate every person and every organization to gain the information advantage to make faster, better decisions. That includes how we, and our customers, open creativity to save the world​.

We believe that protecting people, the environment and society will affect change for years to come. It’s this belief that drives us to collaborate with customers to shape the future with technology that positively impacts the world. And it’s this belief that our latest global brand campaign brings to life.

Climate Innovators are shaping the future, using their information advantage to reduce or eliminate harmful effects on the environment, preserve resources and achieve ESG compliance. Using information management solutions to digitize, climate innovators help protect what’s important to ensure a thriving planet and improve the quality of life for all communities.

Let me tell you about a few.

Telecommunications giant TIM S/A turned to OpenText to build its e-billing solution, digitally transforming invoicing for its 18 million customers. The company recognized not only the opportunity to save natural resources, but also augmented their customer experience.

Heineken Slovensko eliminated fragmented and labor-intensive paper-based processes to deliver considerable cost savings and efficiency gains. With OpenText solutions, employees spent less time pushing papers, processing contracts and generating paper invoices to regain more time to focus on value-added work.

And green cleaning company, Method, digitized e-commerce transactions with EDI to automate supply chain operations. Now, with one of only two LEED-Platinum certified plant in its industry, Method is connected to a global trading community via the OpenText Cloud with B2B Managed Services and OpenText™ Trading Grid™.



We power customers to take their sustainability commitments from pledge to program. There is so much that motivates us to go on this journey, enabling climate innovation particularly across our Business Network Cloud, Content Cloud and Experience Cloud to help customers meet ESG standards and requirements, digitize content to reduce waste, and build sustainable supply chains with information management.

OpenText customers are saving natural resources, reducing emissions and power consumption, creating workplaces of the future, and innovating to meet sustainability goals. But the planet needs us to do more, faster. OpenText is committed to enabling more companies to be climate innovators through digitization. Together, we believe we can save 1% of the world’s trees, or 300 trillion pages, by 2030.

Learn more about your potential reductions through digitization and join us by becoming a Climate Innovator today!