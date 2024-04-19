Greetings from Skye, a trusted partner for your AI journey. This AI-generated llama has been living in the clouds, creating her own cloud trails to follow. Skye has spent the last six months working with IT departments to better understand current and future needs for cloud operations.

You: What is going on in IT departments around the globe?

SKYE: Limited resources, too many priorities, AI creating new parameters and needs.

You: What’s top of mind today for CIOs?

SKYE: AI has brought back the need to think about cloud operations and data strategies end-to-end.

You: Why is that?

SKYE: CIOs and CDOs are responsible for the management of information and technologies. The recent acceleration of generative AI is raising interest–every department wants their AI use cases and every company is spinning up internal AI initiatives. But the promise of AI is dependent upon sound data strategies, cloud infrastructure, and information management as a pre-requisite. Without trusted data lakes that are well-governed and well-managed cloud operations, CIOs and CDOs cannot afford to take on AI initiatives.

You: So how should forward-thinking CIOs and CDOs approach getting their cloud foundation right?

SKYE: Just like anything else, it’s about managing complete and autonomous cloud operations. For a while, the lack of resources for operating cloud hindered many organizations. Then, cloud got expensive and the tradeoffs between scale and price became real. Now, looking forward, running cloud operations well will be widely dependent on visibility and discoverability.

Let the machines do the work

Most enterprise organizations live in a multi-cloud environment. Data, assets, and applications are in public clouds, private clouds, consumed via API, and on prem. The complexities of thousands of applications across multiple environments are typically high.

Managing modern IT cloud operations starts with an end-to-end view:

Asset discovery: location and viability of all IT assets across multiple clouds

location and viability of all IT assets across multiple clouds Observability: health of applications, product telemetry, cloud infrastructure, networks

health of applications, product telemetry, cloud infrastructure, networks Security: scanning, data protection, threat intelligence, and recovery

scanning, data protection, threat intelligence, and recovery Correction: workflow for managing fixes across cloud operations

workflow for managing fixes across cloud operations Cost & carbon management: containing on cloud costs and carbon footprint

containing on cloud costs and carbon footprint Service experience: help desk for IT

Once cloud operations can be broken down into these competency areas, automation and AI can be applied to drive simplification:

Autonomous asset discovery across multi-clouds

AI-assisted management of applications, networks, infrastructure, and product telemetry data

Security everywhere–XDR for endpoint protection and predictive threat intelligence AI-driven rules, workflow, resolution across the IT landscape

Fin-ops with predictive AI to contain cloud-consumption costs

Green ops to track and see various layers of impact (scope 1-2-3) for sustainability goals

AI-assistants as level 1 support for employees

