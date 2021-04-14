Announcing OpenText Content Cloud CE 21.2

Isolated content silos have always been a challenge for organizations, and the explosion of remote work has only increased the challenges in connecting people with the information they need. Organizations must move fast to meet these evolving demands, while still ensuring secure, compliant distribution and use of content. The answer is in enterprise-grade content management solutions that are simple to deploy, configure and use.

With OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.2, new advances in the OpenText Content Cloud further our commitment to extending information integration, flow and governance across the enterprise. OpenText Content Services applications are helping organizations adopt a hybrid approach to their cloud journey, enabling them to quickly pivot to address new challenges while allowing them to move to the cloud at a pace that suits them.

OpenText™ Content Cloud CE 21.2 includes new solutions and enhancements to:

OpenText™ Core Content, a brand new, SaaS platform for content management

OpenText™ Core applications and services

OpenText™ Extended ECM and OpenText™ Content Suite

OpenText™ Documentum™

OpenText™ Ecosystems Applications and other solutions

Introducing OpenText Core Content

We’re excited to introduce OpenText™ Core Content, a SaaS content services platform that underpins our growing portfolio of SaaS applications. A fit for enterprises or teams that don’t necessarily require all the features of Documentum, Content Suite or Extended ECM, Core Content is easy to deploy, maintain and update. OpenText Core Content includes integration to SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud and OpenText™ Core Case Management to expedite time to value.

OpenText™ Core applications and services

OpenText™ Core applications and services are simple, secure, multitenant SaaS solutions that help extend existing on- or off-cloud platform investments. Notable CE 21.2 enhancements include:

OpenText™ Core for Federated Compliance expands support for Microsoft 365 applying consistent records labeling and policies on SharePoint and OneDrive, as well as OpenText repositories like Documentum, Content Suite and InfoArchive simultaneously.

expands support for Microsoft 365 applying consistent records labeling and policies on SharePoint and OneDrive, as well as OpenText repositories like Documentum, Content Suite and InfoArchive simultaneously. OpenText™ Core Share now enables field workers to make personal annotations to documents with access to offline folders from mobile devices and the web.

now enables field workers to make personal annotations to documents with access to offline folders from mobile devices and the web. OpenText™ Core Signature now offers customers the ability to customize their user experience with their corporate UI and brand.

OpenText™ Extended ECM Platform and Content Suite CE 21.2

OpenText™ Extended ECM Platform seamlessly integrates content management capabilities into lead business applications—ensuring secure, compliant information management and enhanced productivity. Notable 21.2 enhancements include:

Event Action Center, with the new Start WebReport action, reduces the need for workers to complete manual tasks while providing automation integration across multiple applications. Users can trigger content events from a lead business app, on content itself, or initiate options available in other productivity applications such as Microsoft Power Automate.

with the new Start WebReport action, reduces the need for workers to complete manual tasks while providing automation integration across multiple applications. Users can trigger content events from a lead business app, on content itself, or initiate options available in other productivity applications such as Microsoft Power Automate. Search Query Results Widget displays list items in real-time, enabling users to review content and perform actions without navigating to the actual location where the content is saved.

displays list items in real-time, enabling users to review content and perform actions without navigating to the actual location where the content is saved. Microsoft AIP integration , available through OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Office 365™, protects any document via security levels in Extended ECM. Now organizations can map security clearance levels to AIP sensitivity labels, allowing the lifecycle of content in Extended ECM to determine the level of AIP sensitivity label protection applied.

, available through OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Office 365™, protects any document via security levels in Extended ECM. Now organizations can map security clearance levels to AIP sensitivity labels, allowing the lifecycle of content in Extended ECM to determine the level of AIP sensitivity label protection applied. Intelligent Viewing for Content Suite now has the ability to convert single or multiple documents to a PDF, improving audit and regulatory compliance for long-term content preservation.

OpenText Documentum CE 21.2

OpenText Documentum offers a broad set of capabilities, enabling organizations to establish control of their critical information and simplify access to the most recent, approved content. Notable CE 21.2 enhancements include:

Documentum connector for Microsoft SharePoint simplifies the complete collaboration lifecycle, from creation of a Microsoft Team with content stored and governed in Documentum, through to checking files back into Documentum and cleaning up the Teams space post-collaboration.

simplifies the complete collaboration lifecycle, from creation of a Microsoft Team with content stored and governed in Documentum, through to checking files back into Documentum and cleaning up the Teams space post-collaboration. OpenText™ Documentum™ D2 Workflows in Smart View enables users to start, stop, manage and report on workflows, and edit documents in the approval workflow from mobile devices.

enables users to start, stop, manage and report on workflows, and edit documents in the approval workflow from mobile devices. Documentum D2 integration with OpenText™ InfoArchive allows organizations to choose low-cost, archival storage while still giving users access to their archived content through the D2 SmartView.

Other OpenText solutions:

OpenText™ Core for SAP® SuccessFactors and OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® now integrate directly with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and Onboarding modules, providing a single employee file throughout the hiring process.

and now integrate directly with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and Onboarding modules, providing a single employee file throughout the hiring process. OpenText™ Extended ECM for Engineering integrates with Core for Supplier Exchange to improve collaboration with external parties.

integrates with Core for Supplier Exchange to improve collaboration with external parties. OpenText™ Extended ECM for Government integrates AppWorks to support dynamic case management in preparation for US FedRAMP certification.

integrates AppWorks to support dynamic case management in preparation for US FedRAMP certification. OpenText™ Core for Regulatory Plans is a new SaaS application for Documentum Life Sciences customers that simplifies submission planning and accelerates complex regulatory submissions.

Learn more

Learn more about how the OpenText™ Content Cloud accelerates growth in a new world of work. And see how OpenText Professional Services can simplify deployments and get you on the road to maximum ROI much quicker. Let our experts work with you to assess your current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid environment.