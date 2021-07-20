Announcing OpenText CE 21.3 for Digital Process Automation

Digital process automation continues to drive digital transformation projects, maximizing the value of information and ensuring governance by automating business processes, enabling better decision-making, and improving customer, partner and employee experiences. The shift to remote work has brought a renewed focus on digital process automation – any business process that required a manual step when organizations shifted to remote work were broken. The need to conduct business digitally, improve efficiency and drive customer and employee satisfaction has never been greater, regardless of where or how employees work.

With the announcement of OpenText™ AppWorks™ CE 21.3 and OpenText™ Core Case Management 21.3, we’ve made improvements across our Digital Process Automation products to help organizations deliver seamless experiences and quickly adapt to changing expectations, while supporting new ways of working.

Here’s an overview of what’s new in 21.3:

Optimize processes and deliver seamless experiences

OpenText™ AppWorks™ provides organizations with a low-code development platform, ideal for building smart, engaging, and easy-to-deploy process automation and dynamic case management applications. AppWorks CE 21.3 includes enhancements to improve user experiences and productivity by enabling seamless editing of Microsoft Office documents stored in OpenText™ Documentum™. These enhancements provide deeper integration between AppWorks and Documentum, streamlining the steps involved with accessing, editing, and saving documents.

AppWorks CE 21.3 also includes improvements to UI performance and responsiveness, and additional enhancements to support Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) compliance. FedRAMP compliance is important to all US federal agencies looking to adopt cloud-based solutions, and provides confidence to commercial enterprises, state and local governments when choosing cloud solutions.

The AppWorks Case Accelerator adds enhancements to further simplify and reduce development cycles. These enhancements include new no-code configuration capabilities for quickly implementing both document checklists and granular, task-level process flows in support of straight-through processing, as well as defining the behavior of rejected tasks in AppWorks applications.

Enable smarter, quicker and more accurate case resolution

OpenText™ Core Case Management is a SaaS based application that improves decision-making and accelerates case resolution. Core Case Management 21.3 delivers integration with both Cloud (Core Content) and on-premises (Documentum) content repositories, providing transparent access to content and a content agnostic approach to dynamic case management.

Integration with Core Content Business Workspace brings content into context (and vice versa), allowing organizations to manage case-related content more effectively throughout the lifecycle of a case. Additionally, a new rules engine automates decisions and dynamically assigns cases and tasks based on case data or conditional execution of case activities.

Finally, new metrics capabilities enable organizations to measure checkpoints, escalations, and Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to ensure service commitments are met.

To learn more about OpenText CE 21.3 for Digital Process Automation, visit our website.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment.