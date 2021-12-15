Addressing the demand for qualified SAP SuccessFactors cloud practitioners

Companies are increasingly leveraging the cloud to power modern work. Currently, the market for cloud computing is USD $371.4 billion and is expected to grow up to USD $832.1 billion by the year 2025, largely due to increased distributed work environments and the need for more flexible, secure applications.

Many corporate leaders recognize the benefits of cloud technologies, but they may not have the resources or expertise they need to manage cloud deployments. The accelerated digitization of modern work, coupled with the fact that an estimated 94% of enterprises are using some form of cloud services*, is fueling massive demand for highly skilled technical cloud experts.

Organizations today require a resilient, confident, and globally skilled ecosystem of certified cloud practitioners that reflects the rapidly evolving nature of work in the cloud. To better support organizations that implement SAP SuccessFactors, OpenText has launched the OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Cloud Learning Subscription program, the industry’s first subscription learning service that empowers and accredits Information Managers and HR professionals to deliver solutions in the OpenText Cloud.

Simplified cloud deployment certification

The Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Cloud Learning Subscription program provides practitioners with a real-time digital verification badge that’s required to work on the OpenText Cloud. Certified practitioners can demonstrate and validate that they have the foundational skills necessary for successful cloud deployments in SAP SuccessFactors.

Through a combination of self-paced learning and instructor-led training modules, the program provides a simplified path to cloud certification to OpenText Cloud practitioners looking to broaden their information management, HR, and cloud skills. This is achieved through clearly defined competency targets for key roles, guidance on best practices and cloud certification. Upon completion, the program provides three badged credentials to OpenText Cloud practitioners:

OpenText Content Server Business Administrator certification

OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Business Administrator certification

OpenText Cloud Policy Compliant Practitioner digital badge, which is provided when the first two badges are completed as pre-requisites and signifies practitioners have the mandatory skills required

These digital badges provide HR teams with the confidence they need to accelerate their cloud transition with a skilled professional, while practitioners benefit from skill portability, branding, and reduced technical liability.

Best-in-class cloud practitioners

OpenText Cloud practitioners completing the certification program gain insights into the deployment, configuration, and customization steps of the OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors solution. They’ll also learn how different roles can leverage the solution’s capabilities, which can help Human Resources teams to automate workflows, reduce costs, improve compliance, and enrich the employee experience.

The Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Cloud Learning certification is mandatory for all OpenText Cloud practitioners and must be completed by March 1, 2022. This is designed to validate required skills and capabilities to perform role-related tasks and activities at a specified level of competence. The certification also includes an annual compliance achievement on cloud policy to ensure proven practices on the latest releases are conducted.

To learn more about the Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Cloud Learning Subscription program, please download the solution overview.

*Source: Cloudwards: Cloud Computing Statistics