Information ManagementContent ServicesServicesNews & EventsNews

Addressing the demand for qualified SAP SuccessFactors cloud practitioners

Introducing the OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Cloud Learning Subscription program

Kristina LengyelDecember 15, 2021
2 minutes read

Companies are increasingly leveraging the cloud to power modern work. Currently, the market for cloud computing is USD $371.4 billion and is expected to grow up to USD $832.1 billion by the year 2025, largely due to increased distributed work environments and the need for more flexible, secure applications.

Many corporate leaders recognize the benefits of cloud technologies, but they may not have the resources or expertise they need to manage cloud deployments. The accelerated digitization of modern work, coupled with the fact that an estimated 94% of enterprises are using some form of cloud services*, is fueling massive demand for highly skilled technical cloud experts.

Organizations today require a resilient, confident, and globally skilled ecosystem of certified cloud practitioners that reflects the rapidly evolving nature of work in the cloud. To better support organizations that implement SAP SuccessFactors, OpenText has launched the OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Cloud Learning Subscription program, the industry’s first subscription learning service that empowers and accredits Information Managers and HR professionals to deliver solutions in the OpenText Cloud.

Simplified cloud deployment certification

The Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Cloud Learning Subscription program provides practitioners with a real-time digital verification badge that’s required to work on the OpenText Cloud. Certified practitioners can demonstrate and validate that they have the foundational skills necessary for successful cloud deployments in SAP SuccessFactors.

Through a combination of self-paced learning and instructor-led training modules, the program provides a simplified path to cloud certification to OpenText Cloud practitioners looking to broaden their information management, HR, and cloud skills. This is achieved through clearly defined competency targets for key roles, guidance on best practices and cloud certification. Upon completion, the program provides three badged credentials to OpenText Cloud practitioners:

  • OpenText Content Server Business Administrator certification
  • OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Business Administrator certification
  • OpenText Cloud Policy Compliant Practitioner digital badge, which is provided when the first two badges are completed as pre-requisites and signifies practitioners have the mandatory skills required

These digital badges provide HR teams with the confidence they need to accelerate their cloud transition with a skilled professional, while practitioners benefit from skill portability, branding, and reduced technical liability.

Best-in-class cloud practitioners

OpenText Cloud practitioners completing the certification program gain insights into the deployment, configuration, and customization steps of the OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors solution. They’ll also learn how different roles can leverage the solution’s capabilities, which can help Human Resources teams to automate workflows, reduce costs, improve compliance, and enrich the employee experience.

The Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Cloud Learning certification is mandatory for all OpenText Cloud practitioners and must be completed by March 1, 2022. This is designed to validate required skills and capabilities to perform role-related tasks and activities at a specified level of competence. The certification also includes an annual compliance achievement on cloud policy to ensure proven practices on the latest releases are conducted.

To learn more about the Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Cloud Learning Subscription program, please download the solution overview.

*Source: Cloudwards: Cloud Computing Statistics

Kristina LengyelDecember 15, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Kristina Lengyel

Kristina Lengyel

Kristina Lengyel is the Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions for OpenText, leading the highly-skilled global solutions organization across both the cloud and off-cloud business units. With more than 25 years of experience delivering superior products and solutions, Kristina is responsible for maintaining mutually beneficial long-term relationships with customers. Kristina serves as a trusted strategic advisor to customers, empowering them to maximize their technology investments and accelerate their business value. Prior to OpenText, Kristina served as Vice President of Global Solutions at Salesforce, heading the company’s global Analytics (Tableau) services practice, the fastest growing business intelligence solution in the world helping people see and understand data. While there, Kristina and her team worked with customers to establish a data-driven culture through creativity and innovation, from the largest global enterprises to SMBs. Before Salesforce, Kristina held key executive roles at Kronos (now Ultimate Kronos Group), overseeing global customer solutions and engineering to deliver a world-class experience and drive exceptional customer satisfaction and loyalty world-wide. She and her global team helped customers leverage the company’s continuous technological innovations and the experts’ unparalleled industry knowledge. Kristina has also served as a member of the executive leadership team at Open Solutions (acquired by Fiserv), managing a large team of on-shore and off-shore technical and operations professionals, and at Concerto (now Aspect) Software, focused on the contact center software and workforce optimization solutions. Kristina holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University and a Bachelor's Degree in computer engineering from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada.

Related Posts

Building Information Modeling (BIM) – Why its time has come

December 14, 2021
Ransomware attacks

Catching threats in minutes, not days with OpenText MDR – Part 2

December 10, 2021

Extend Magellan with transformers

December 9, 2021

What’s new in OpenText Extended ECM for Engineering and Core for Building Information Modelling – CE 21.4

December 8, 2021
Back to top button