A new way of working reduces delays and eases suffering

With a commitment to social transformation, the South African Department of Social Development (DSD) endeavors to provide a better life for the poor, vulnerable and excluded in society. Tasked with developing and monitoring the implementation of social policy to reduce poverty, the DSD faced a huge challenge and had lost the confidence of its citizens.

Inefficient, paper-based processes caused the DSD to fall behind in case processing, and poor records management contributed to high litigation costs. Determined to provide better support to vulnerable and disadvantaged citizens, the DSD launched a digital transformation project to improve its processes and record management. With a new integrated appeals information management system, based on OpenText™ Documentum™ xCP and OpenText™ Intelligent Capture, the DSD has confidently increased its outreach, secure in the knowledge that claims can be adjudicated quickly and accurately.

The project has resuscitated the image of the department for building a caring society. And our efficiency has restored the dignity on many people who are dependent on our services. We are making a difference to the lives of many applicants. John Moekele, Director, Pre-Adjudications & Operations in the Chief Directorate: Social Assistance Appeals for the Department of Social Development.

The DSD has reinvested the funds saved from improved processes and reduced litigation to further improve services, and increasing awareness of the right to appeal to potential applicants and beneficiaries.

To learn more about how the DSD’s digital transformation is improving outcomes for its citizens, read the full success story.