Why SAP customers should attend OpenText World EMEA

Don’t miss this year’s keynote presentation with OpenText CEO and CTO, Mark Barrenechea , and SAP CEO and member of the SAP Executive board, Christian Klein , at OpenText World EMEA. Mark and Christian will discuss some of the challenges we are all facing and how the partnership between SAP and OpenText can help solve these issues, including how to build more sustainable businesses and what the advantage information can bring to your innovation efforts using SAP Solutions.

Customer breakout sessions

Hear from organizations that have successfully taken advantage of the OpenText-SAP partnership through our solutions. Customers such as Associated British Ports, 3M and Destrelec will describe how they are using OpenText in their key processes and supporting innovation in their businesses. In addition to hearing from our customer speakers, you will learn about the latest updates to all of our solutions available within the OpenText Cloud and off-cloud, supporting SAP S/4HANA, SAP ERP, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Customer Experience.

Product updates

We will deliver comprehensive updates to all our SAP Solutions in our Resource Area covering both cloud and off-cloud versions. We will focus on what has been released in the last 12 months and what our roadmaps for the future look like. We will also feature a session outlining our support for RISE with SAP and how our solutions can help you become more productive, innovate faster and master modern work with compelling user experiences.

Live meet-ups

This is your chance to interact with our experts from Product Marketing and Product Management in two separate live meet-up sessions. Meet-ups this year are 100% interactive! We’re hosting one session for customers who want to improve their efficiency within business processes specifically in Finance operations. A second session is designed for any SAP user looking to discuss particular products or solutions and how to maximize their value.