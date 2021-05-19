The latest announcement by OpenText™ of Cloud Editions includes some great updates across the OpenText enterprise applications ecosystem. Check out the latest updates below.

April 2021: What’s new in OpenText Enterprise Applications CE 21.2

OpenText™ Core for SAP® SuccessFactors® CE 21.2 now supports integration with both SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding and Recruiting modules. Attachments uploaded by candidates during the recruiting and onboarding process can be stored in Core for SAP SuccessFactors and presented in an employee workspace alongside all other HR Documentation. This ensures all relevant employee information from the first interaction is now centrally available and managed correctly.

While the integration with Recruiting and Onboarding is a key new feature, some other new capabilities in Core for SAP SuccessFactors include the ability for Business Admin’s to create Document Approval workflows that are fully aligned to a customers custom workspace model. We’ve also added a range of new HR Reports (following CE 21.1) to allow HR Specialists to run reports from the search results page, and HR can now also trigger a bulk document download from the search results page, allowing grouping of HR documents into a single download for review or compliance audit purposes.

OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® CE 21.2 now brings together digital information for candidates and employees into a single unified location with a new concept – the Central Workspace. This means that no longer is information submitted by a candidate stored separately to their employee digital file. This gives HR specialists and the employee a single digital file. Over time, integration and information from other SuccessFactors module’s will be made available.

Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors CE 21.2 also adds new features to the Smart View by now allowing HR users to trigger document generation’s directly from the smart view, without leaving to a different window, improving the experience.

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Engineering CE 21.2 now integrates directly with Core for Supplier Exchange, our SAAS collaboration solution aimed at allowing external parties to interact securely. This can speed the time to project completion and control risk of uncontrolled sharing of information by ensuring a single source of truth.

Other improvements include the way that Operations staff can request revisions to drawing from Operations Workspaces to ensure the right content is provided in the correct context. Extended ECM for Engineering CE 21.2 also includes new capabilities to automatically attach updated engineering drawings to associated Operations Workspaces (and detach the older versions).

SAP’s S/4HANA Public Cloud is one of the key strategic platforms now for SAP moving forward and with we can now leverage the CMIS standard to bring Enterprise content management to users of the SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud. This means that now one Extended ECM for SAP instance can support all the SAP S/4HANA Cloud instances, as well as the On-premises SAP S/4HANA ERP and older SAP ECC ERP systems

A key requirement for Public Sector is the ability to support dynamic case management for public sector departments such as social care. With OpenText™ Extended ECM for Government CE 21.2, this solution now includes OpenText AppWorks, allowing public sector customers to define and leverage the dynamic case management capabilities within AppWorks to support their Citizen facing processes.

OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP CE 20.4 focuses on better interoperability with SAP’s Cloud and Document Management solutions. Extended ECM for SAP CE 20.4 is certified to support SAP S/4HANA Cloud Extended Edition. Customers who are leveraging the capabilities of SAP S/4HANA in the cloud, can now use Extended ECM for SAP to provide the same compliant content in context capabilities as if they were deploying on-premise.

A key capability added to OpenText™ Extended ECM for Office 365 is to support the capability to use a Microsoft Teams teamspace to more objects in Extended ECM. Initially you could link to Business Workspaces, however it’s clear that not every collaboration topic created in Teams has an associated Business Workspace – it could be a project community or a group workspace.

OpenText™ Digital Asset Management for SAP® Solutions CE 20.4 has been re-architected inline with the CE 20.2, to now follow a cloud ready containerised architecture. This should reduce deployment times and enable easier and faster upgrades. As well as delivering the new cloud architecture model, there are a range of new UI enhancements both in the DAM application and when connected to SAP Customer Experience solutions to enable easier digital asset operations.

OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® Solutions CE 20.4 is the first release to formally showcase the vastly increased scope of document types that VIM is able to support. Historically VIM was focussed solely on automating the processing of invoices, however with 20.4 the list of standard documents that VIM supports now includes Order Confirmation, Delivery Notes, Quotation, Sales Orders, Remittance Advices and additional document types can be configured as needed. This means that a single solution can now support a much wider range of financial and accounts payable processes.

Central to connecting the digital business to the digital workplace is required to ensure that users of Microsoft Office 365 can work in a collaborative environment with the same corporate guidelines, control and structures that they would use natively when connected to SAP.

CRM records can contain a lot of files from the customer. With Extended ECM for Salesforce, we can bring all the content stored in Salesforce into a managed a structured repository. For this release, we have integrated our OpenText™ Core Share solution to allow users to easily share content to salesforce contacts without downloading content from the compliant Extended ECM application.

OpenText™ Extended ECM Documentum for SAP® Solutions now features the first release of a Solution Accelerator. Solution Accelerators are free downloads that provide templated workspaces, sample configurations and best practices for connecting to key SAP Business Processes. Solution Accelerators can speed up implementation for POCs and projects.

New features for SAP SuccessFactors can be grouped into 3 main categories:

Integrate Seamlessly – Improving and adding new capabilities for the end-user of the solution

HR Letter Generation – Generate documents directly from the hover menu rather than having to do multiple steps to access the HR letter generation capability

Improve Experiences – Audit and Upload capabilities take respect document security permissions – ensuring that end users can only access documents they have rights to.

Update 5: Extended ECM for SAP Solutions

New features for Extended ECM for SAP solutions include support for SAP Fiori mobile applications on iPad and Android. As users are increasingly mobile or working from remote locations, the ability to perform the same actions, the latest release fully supports the workspace experience within the SAP Fiori mobile applications.

Update 6: Archiving and Document Access

For Archiving and Document Access for SAP Solutions Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2, two major capabilities have been added: Support for Cloud Storage solutions such as Amazon S3, Azure and Google Cloud Storage when deployed in a hyperscaler environment; and Support for SAP ILM for both Archiving and Document Access and Core Archive for SAP Solutions