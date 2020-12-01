ProductseDiscovery

What’s new in OpenText eDOCS CE 20.4

Integration with Microsoft cloud applications delivers work-anywhere, information hub

For law firms, corporate legal departments, and other organizations producing, managing and collaborating on high-touch, high-value work product, capturing and working with data at the source is vital to increasing efficiency and maintaining productivity.

With new integrations to Microsoft Teams™ and OneDrive™ cloud applications, OpenText™ eDOCS CE 20.4 delivers a secure, work-anywhere, information center where knowledge workers can securely access, edit, and collaborate on their stored documents with one-click from inside any of their preferred Microsoft productivity applications, from Word, Outlook, Teams to OneDrive.

Streamline document collaboration with new Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneDrive and OpenText Core Share integrations

With new integration to Microsoft cloud applications and Core Share, knowledge workers can enhance productivity while easily adapting to their changing working environments. Features include:

  • Deploying InfoCenter as a Teams application allowing users to access, store and share eDOCS content directly within Teams
  • Simplifying secure, external collaboration and co-authoring with Core Share and OneDrive
  • Accessing Office online and sharing content real-time with external parties (where permissible)
With new integrations to Microsoft Teams and OneDrive cloud applications, eDOCS CE 20.4 delivers a centralized, work-anywhere, information working hub.

Advance a modern, secure work-anywhere experience with InfoCenter

eDOCS CE 20.4 also adds time-saving enhancements to InfoCenter (IC), the modern UI, while adhering to company-specific security protocols. Enhancements include:

  • A secure single sign-on (SSO) that saves time by eliminating repetitive log-ins when working with multiple, integrated cloud applications;
  • Increased feature parity between IC and eDOCS classic DM extensions;
  • Support for deep links to open, download, view profile, preview or view a document;
  • Quick Save functionality for eDOCS RM; and,
  • Guest Log-in that allows for anonymous public access to view-only documents (requires an anonymous user license).
Streamline collaboration and securely share OneDrive content from InfoCenter.
Save time with secure, single sign on via eDOCS InfoCenter.

Whether accessed in the cloud, on premise or via mobile or desktop, or via any Microsoft productivity, collaboration or file share application, OpenText™ eDOCS CE 20.4 helps teams securely collaborate, share, and manage high value content – from anywhere and with anyone – with greater ease and efficiency.

Want to learn more about what’s new in OpenText eDOCS?

  • Register for the December 2nd OpenText Live, technical webinar and make your CE 20.4 upgrade successful
  • See demonstrations on December 18 at our monthly eDOCS Wednesdays User Group webinar – register here
  • Discover OpenText World 2020 on-demand sessions:
    • eDOCS CE 20.4 delivers seamless access with Microsoft™ cloud applications
    • Make your eDOCS CE 20.4 upgrade successful: Practical tips for upgrading
  • Sign-up for eDOCS Wednesdays monthly User Group webinars
  • Watch this on-demand webinar and hear how Wendy’s corporate law department does more with eDOCS
  • Discover more eDOCS solution information.
Kati Bujna Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Kati Bujna

Kati Bujna

As the Product Marketing Manager for OpenText eDOCS and Decisiv, Kati supports eDOCS, a document and records management solution and Decisiv, an AI-powered, enterprise search solution, for legal, government, professional services industries inclusive of those with high touch, high value work product. She is responsible for global product and solution messaging and its implementation through all internal and external channels of communication. Kati brings over 15 years of experience within the Information Management industry, at OpenText and other technology companies. She is passionate about helping customers learn and benefit from product innovations for business. Connect at kbujna@opentext.com, via LinkedIn, the ILTA community, or at any upcoming OpenText digital user conference!

