What’s new in OpenText eDOCS CE 20.4

For law firms, corporate legal departments, and other organizations producing, managing and collaborating on high-touch, high-value work product, capturing and working with data at the source is vital to increasing efficiency and maintaining productivity.

With new integrations to Microsoft Teams™ and OneDrive™ cloud applications, OpenText™ eDOCS CE 20.4 delivers a secure, work-anywhere, information center where knowledge workers can securely access, edit, and collaborate on their stored documents with one-click from inside any of their preferred Microsoft productivity applications, from Word, Outlook, Teams to OneDrive.

Streamline document collaboration with new Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneDrive and OpenText Core Share integrations

With new integration to Microsoft cloud applications and Core Share, knowledge workers can enhance productivity while easily adapting to their changing working environments. Features include:

Deploying InfoCenter as a Teams application allowing users to access, store and share eDOCS content directly within Teams

Simplifying secure, external collaboration and co-authoring with Core Share and OneDrive

Accessing Office online and sharing content real-time with external parties (where permissible)

Advance a modern, secure work-anywhere experience with InfoCenter

eDOCS CE 20.4 also adds time-saving enhancements to InfoCenter (IC), the modern UI, while adhering to company-specific security protocols. Enhancements include:

A secure single sign-on (SSO) that saves time by eliminating repetitive log-ins when working with multiple, integrated cloud applications;

Increased feature parity between IC and eDOCS classic DM extensions;

Support for deep links to open, download, view profile, preview or view a document;

Quick Save functionality for eDOCS RM; and,

Guest Log-in that allows for anonymous public access to view-only documents (requires an anonymous user license).

Whether accessed in the cloud, on premise or via mobile or desktop, or via any Microsoft productivity, collaboration or file share application, OpenText™ eDOCS CE 20.4 helps teams securely collaborate, share, and manage high value content – from anywhere and with anyone – with greater ease and efficiency.

Want to learn more about what’s new in OpenText eDOCS?