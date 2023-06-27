What does it mean to be a global market leader?

Every company wants to be a global market leader. Being a global market leader not only signifies that you are among the best in the industry, but it also assures current and prospective customers of the longevity of your organization. But what is a global market leader, and what does it take to become one?

What is a global market leader?

A global market leader is an organization with the right balance of vision, innovation and execution, and the ability to shift that ratio as the company and markets evolve.

Vision requires having a deep understanding of the market and engagement with your customers. It requires a fine balance of relating the current and changing needs of the customer base and the context they are operating in, with anticipating their future needs based on your understanding of the market.

Innovation is developing software and products to meet your customers’ changing needs while having the agility to pivot quickly as the market and customer needs change. Without innovation, organizations can’t drive meaningful change in the market to better serve customers while pushing the limits of what’s possible.

Execution has evolved from delivering your product and services to your customers. Once the product has been delivered, the question becomes: do you have the execution capacity to support your customers when they’re having an issue, no matter the environment, product version, time, or location of the customer? In other words, can you evolve with your customers’ changing needs and continue to meet their expectations, not only at the point of delivery but throughout the life of the customer?

What does it take to become a global market leader?

Becoming a global market leader is about developing relationships with your customers and building your reputation in the market through long-term engagement and leadership. It’s also about focus. In the information management space, there are several areas a company could try to become a market leader in: digital experience, content management, supply chain, etc. Focus requires having a strong vision, knowing who you are as a company and where your top priorities lie each year.

To be a market leader, you need to marry innovation with vision and have a strong execution plan, all combined with a deep understanding of the market and an ability to adapt to change.

If a company can’t adapt to changes in the market and evolve to meet their customers’ changing needs, they won’t be a market leader for long. Think of the evolution of cell phone companies since the 1990s. Motorola was a pioneer and, for many years, the market share leader in cell phone sales in the early-to-mid 1990s, but was overthrown by Nokia in 1998 after failing to innovate. Nokia became the world’s largest phone manufacturer until Apple and Android stepped on the scene. The fall of Nokia was a surprise to many—as The New Yorker argues, the company was hardly a technological laggard, but they were unable to turn their investments in R&D into products people wanted to buy. In other words, they lost their vision, understanding of the market and, in the end, their ability to execute.

What are the benefits of working with a global market leader?

One of the primary benefits of working with a global market leader is the assurance that the company isn’t going to fail or divest itself of the products you’re using in the near future. If a company is a global market leader, they are established in the industry and have a solid grasp on where the market is going. For example, when customers are transitioning to the cloud, many are hedging their bets with the hyperscalars—Amazon, Microsoft® Azure—precisely because they are stable companies. This is one way to future-proof your software investments.

Another benefit of working with a global market leader is that leading organizations often attract the best talent. With a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, these organizations can deliver the memorable experiences customers expect. When evaluating new tools and technology for your organization, the ongoing support and overall customer experience you’ll encounter is fast becoming a top priority to ensure successful implementation, adoption and expansion.

Bonus benefit: Using well-known technology, powered by a market leader can actually help your own organization attract and retain talent as well! In the current competition for talent, candidates seek out opportunities that offer engaging employee experiences often driven by modern and intuitive technology that removes friction from their daily tasks.

What does being a global market leader mean to OpenText?

At OpenText, being a global market leader is about being innovative and developing new products to meet our customers’ needs—anticipating where the market is going and the needs of our current and prospective customers.

Investing in the future

It’s also about supporting and modernizing existing products, ensuring they get the updates our customers need. Let’s take OpenText Documentum as an example. When OpenText acquired Documentum, one of the first updates was a complete UI refresh. This update demonstrated to our customers that we were committed to continuing to innovate on the product, which allowed our customers to feel secure in their existing technology investments. We’ve continued making investments in Documentum and today, it can be run in the cloud on Kubernetes. This is just one example of how market leaders can reassure customers about the longevity and sustainability of their technology investments.

Owning social responsibilities

Being a market leader goes beyond the products and the company’s reputation. It also involves being a good corporate citizen. At OpenText, our business is built on a foundation of trust. To maintain our position as a market leader, we believe it is crucial to earn and establish the trust of our customers, employees, investors, suppliers and the communities in which we operate. For example, the OpenText Zero-In Initiative is our commitment to harnessing the power of technology for the greater good through three commitments: zero footprint, zero barriers, and zero compromise.

Making an impact

In addition to our own environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments like the Zero-In Initiative, we enable our customers to meet their sustainability goals by transitioning from paper to digital processes, supporting secure, remote work and digitizing disrupted global supply chains. For example, OpenText Trading Grid™ digitizes more than 33 billion transactions per year. This paper reduction saves the equivalent of 6.5 million trees and greenhouse gas emissions of more than 922,000 tonnes of CO2e, according to calculations by the Paper Calculator from the Environmental Paper Network.

Want to learn more about what sets a market leader apart from the rest?

Discover how OpenText is a partner, not just a vendor.

This blog was co-authored by John Radko, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Engineering at OpenText.