What are your competitors doing this year?

March 5, 2024
Application delivery management (ADM) plays a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless deployment, monitoring, and optimization of software applications. We’re well into 2024, and we can see the ADM field is poised for significant transformations, fueled by emerging technologies, evolving market demands, and heightened consumer expectations. Let’s dive into what we can anticipate in the realm of application delivery management this year and explore three essential trends your competitors are using to get a leg up.

They are using or setting the stage for AI and Machine Learning in ADM.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are set to revolutionize application delivery management in 2024. Harnessing the power of AI-driven analytics, ADM platforms can proactively anticipate and mitigate potential performance issues, optimize resource allocation, and automate mundane tasks with unprecedented efficiency. ML algorithms, capable of analyzing vast troves of data generated throughout the application lifecycle, offer actionable insights for continuous improvement.

Expect to witness a surge in the adoption of AI-driven ADM solutions, empowering organizations to elevate application performance, reliability, and user experience to new heights. By leveraging AI and ML technologies, your ADM team can not only enhance operational efficiency but also unlock new avenues for innovation, driving competitive advantage—which could mean the difference between being in business and not.

They are shifting toward cloud-native technologies.

The momentum behind cloud-native technologies continues to gain traction, reshaping the ADM landscape in 2024. With your competitors increasingly embracing cloud platforms, ADM strategies are evolving to embrace the unique challenges and opportunities of cloud-native environments. Technologies like Kubernetes, containerization, and microservices architectures are emerging as foundational pillars of modern application delivery, offering unparalleled scalability, agility, and resilience.

Your ADM team might want to prioritize upskilling in cloud-native technologies and methodologies to effectively navigate the complexities of modern application environments. By embracing cloud-native principles, you can unlock the full potential of cloud computing, enabling rapid innovation, seamless scalability, and enhanced resilience in the face of evolving business requirements.

They are focused on security and compliance.

In an era marked by escalating cyber threats and stringent regulatory requirements, security and compliance take center stage in ADM practices in 2024. With applications increasingly becoming prime targets for cyber attacks, ensuring robust security measures throughout the application lifecycle is paramount. And your competition knows it. From implementing secure coding practices to conducting continuous vulnerability assessments and compliance audits, they are integrating security into every facet of application delivery management.

In addition, adherence to data privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is imperative for maintaining customer trust and avoiding regulatory penalties. Expect to see a heightened focus on DevSecOps practices and tools designed to embed security into the DNA of application development and delivery processes seamlessly. By embracing a proactive approach to security and compliance, your team can mitigate risks effectively, safeguard sensitive data, and uphold the integrity of your applications amid all the threat.

This year promises to be full of transformation for ADM, characterized by the rise of AI and machine learning, the proliferation of cloud-native technologies, and a renewed focus on security and compliance, and your competitors are keeping up. By embracing these trends and adopting best practices, your team can navigate the evolving ADM landscape successfully and deliver exceptional digital experiences that drive business growth and customer satisfaction.

Learn more and find resources—including the Forrester® Research, Inc. predictions for application delivery in 2024—to help you master application delivery.

