Join us at OpenText World 2023: Top 8 reasons to attend

Working hard delivers results, but working smarter delivers better results, faster. This year’s OpenText World is all about working smarter to focus on what really matters. We’re bringing you world-leading experts, product keynotes, interactive breakouts, and more to help you see the future of information management.

Here are the top 8 reasons to join us at OpenText™ World 2023 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, October 11-12, and discover how to work smarter with OpenText.

1. Be a part of THE Information Management conference.

OpenText World is THE Information Management conference, bringing together leading information management experts to explore the technology needed to work smarter. The 2-day event will showcase new solutions and market trends in keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive labs, games and more.

At OpenText World, we’ll welcome you to the OpenVerse™—the reimagining of information management. Explore new ways machines, people, and organizations can use information to work smarter, find out how individuals can experience and trust information, and truly deliver on the promise of the Information Age.

2. Learn from world-leading experts.

OpenText World 2023 features keynotes from our CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, and from our EVP and Chief Product Officer Muhi S. Majzoub:

Mark J. Barrenechea’s keynote will address the future of information management and trust in a world where machines are the primary generators of information. Mark will describe the forces shaping Business 2030 and how businesses can seize the opportunities ahead by building their information advantage. Mark will also speak with industry leaders who are partnering with OpenText to accelerate their digitalization in the cloud and adopt AI-led applications.

Muhi S. Majzoub's keynote will explore the future of innovation for information management, reveal some of our latest innovations and showcase live demos. Muhi will provide an overview of our progress against our Project Titanium roadmap and share insights into how we are making the future of information management AI-led, security-enabled and cloud ready.

Plus: Attendees can join product-specific keynotes that drill into the specific challenges and opportunities faced by our customers and demonstrate how OpenText solutions can help.

3. Be the first to hear about new OpenText innovations.

The best-run organizations are those that can drive information-led transformations. The innovations being announced at OpenText World are designed to enable your organization to work smarter, grow faster, be more efficient and thrive in a world of accelerating change. You’ll hear about our latest innovations with Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, SAP and our new releases and explore product roadmaps with the people who create them.

4. Check out the demo showcase with the latest technology.

Want to see all this innovation in action? That’s where the demo showcase comes in. Our Product Management team will walk you through our latest technology, designed to help you accelerate your digital business initiatives with highly integrated information management solutions in the cloud.

5. Roll up your sleeves and get hands-on.

Join our labs to get hands-on with the latest OpenText innovations:

Innovation Lab : Have a one-to-one session with an OpenText UI designer and grab a front-row seat to future product development!

: Have a one-to-one session with an OpenText UI designer and grab a front-row seat to future product development! Product Lab : Join a self-paced product workshop that provides you with the behind-the-scenes knowledge that can make you an expert.

: Join a self-paced product workshop that provides you with the behind-the-scenes knowledge that can make you an expert. Developer Lab: Learn from OpenText engineers how to easily build solutions with OpenText. The Developer Lab provides a series of hands-on one-hour workshops that will help everyone learn to program with the APIs built in to OpenText products and learn more about OpenText technologies.

6. Talk with customer and solution experts.

Customer and solution experts will be on-site to share tips, roadmaps and need-to-know information. With more than 70 sessions, you can get industry-leading insights and interact with experts across industries and

Cybersecurity

Content Services

Business Network

Application Delivery Management

IT Operations Management

Digital Experience

Analytics & AI

Application Modernization & Connectivity

API Development

Cloud

And more!

We’ve even got “turbo sessions” so you can cram in as much content as humanly possible.

7. Get answers to your questions.

Looking for answers to your questions? Customized track topics will offer technical and business value deep dives into key topic areas tailored to your needs, the products you use every day, the solutions you’re thinking about and the roadmaps you need.

Need something specific? Grab some one-to-one time with our subject matter experts to discuss your digital, professional and community growth topics.

8. Network, network, network…

One of the most important aspects of attending OpenText World is the chance to connect with OpenText experts and partners and to learn from other customers. Discuss trends, challenges, and solutions with like-minded professionals and find out how your peers are using OpenText every day to work smarter. And don’t miss the chance to network with everyone in our small, interactive group Meet Ups!

Ready to work smarter with OpenText? Be the first to know when registration opens for OpenText World 2023.