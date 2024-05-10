Application Delivery

Look for OpenText™ Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) on the FedRAMP Marketplace

Exciting news! OpenText Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) achieved FedRAMP Ready and is currently FedRAMP in Process–plus it’s available on the FedRAMP Marketplace in the…

Mary Ludwig

May 10, 20243 minutes read

Exciting news! OpenText Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) achieved FedRAMP Ready and is currently FedRAMP in Process–plus it’s available on the FedRAMP Marketplace in the OpenText IT Management Platform (ITMX) package. This means PPM On-Cloud can easily be adopted by government agencies. The OpenText ITMX Platform featuring Service & Asset Management, Universal Discovery, CMDB, and Project & Portfolio Management is in the final stage of FedRAMP certification.

Organize, integrate, and protect data and content as it flows through business processes inside and outside your organization with the OpenText ITMX Platform. With ITMX, government agencies can reduce Tier 1 support, increase IT visibility, and reduce service disruptions, while accelerating application delivery through private generative AI and automation.

OpenText ITMX key capabilities include the following:

  • Single intuitive self-service portal for IT Service Management, AI-driven support, and a mobile app for empowering users and reducing service desk costs
  • Codeless configurations, ITIL-certified processes, plus technology-agnostic workflow and process automation to boost IT productivity
  • Powerful discovery of traditional IT assets and cloud services, change-risk analysis, and IT asset and software license management to reduce risks and control costs
  • Investment and strategy alignment through a top-down and bottom-up analytics approach to application portfolio and project management

What is FedRAMP?

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) is a government-wide program that standardizes the security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services used by federal agencies. FedRAMP certification provides assurance to federal agencies that the cloud services they use meet stringent security standards, thereby helping to protect sensitive government data from cyber threats and unauthorized access.

Why is FedRAMP certification important?

Cloud Service Offerings (CSO) that achieve FedRAMP authorization can be implemented by government agencies with confidence. FedRAMP certification offers several benefits for government agencies:

  • Enhanced Security: FedRAMP ensures that cloud services meet stringent security standards, protecting sensitive government data from cyber threats and unauthorized access.
  • Streamlined Procurement: FedRAMP certification streamlines the process of procuring cloud services by providing a standardized framework for security assessment and authorization, reducing duplication of efforts and saving time and resources.
  • Cost Savings: By leveraging FedRAMP-certified cloud services, government agencies can realize cost savings through reduced infrastructure and maintenance costs, as well as by avoiding the need for individual security assessments.
  • Facilitate Collaboration: By adhering to common security standards, FedRAMP promotes interoperability among government agencies and facilitates seamless data sharing and collaboration. This enhances efficiency, communication, and decision-making across different departments and agencies.
  • Compliance Assurance: FedRAMP certification provides assurance that cloud services comply with federal security and privacy regulations, helping government agencies meet their legal and regulatory obligations.

Learn more about OpenText PPM and how it can help government agencies strategically align projects with organizational objectives, optimize resource allocation, mitigate risks, facilitate informed decision-making, measure performance, and govern project portfolios efficiently. Follow us to stay in the loop on the OpenText ITMX Platform’s FedRAMP certification and authorization.

Mary Ludwig

Mary Ludwig is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText. Her diverse background spans across development and product management, providing over 5 years experience in software development and DevOps. Mary got her degree in Operations Management from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado in Boulder. At OpenText, Mary manages product marketing for Project and Portfolio Management as well as ValueEdge strategy.

