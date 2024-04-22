Sustainability is a growing priority for businesses and customers alike. As companies focus on their sustainability and environmental social governance (ESG) impacts, the IT landscape is faced with increasing demand to have sustainable business practices. The environmental effects of software tend to be out of sight and out of mind: software does not directly emit greenhouse gas–but the hardware running it all does…and with real world impact. Most IT sustainability goals include reducing Scope 2 and 3 greenhouse (GHG) emissions to reduce their digital carbon footprint, the GHG emissions produced by digital technology resources, devices, tools, and platforms. Your digital carbon footprint includes emissions from the software delivery process–planning, coding, building, testing, release–in addition to energy consumed from customer use. So, how green is your application delivery software and what steps can you take to achieve your sustainability goals?

Play video Deliver greener software with OpenText DevOps Cloud

1. Improve the efficiency of your software delivery

Decrease waste throughout your software delivery process with real-time insights that help reduce redundancies, rework, bottlenecks, overproduction, time, and costs to ultimately reduce your digital carbon footprint.

Identify negative trends and monitor change impact with before and after testing.

Verify change impact on digital carbon footprint and identify GHG regression trends by validating the infrastructure and time required to process the same workload before and after changes.

2. Maximize your available resources

Increase test efficiency with AI-powered performance, functional and automated tests–only execute necessary tests to reduce your delivery toolchain’s carbon footprint.

Maximize your testing throughput from a given infrastructure with performance testing.

Reduce the footprint of your system under test through virtualization.

Decrease your individual energy output with automated tests executed on the cloud.

Track how servers are spawned up to identify opportunities for improvement and efficiently manage backups.

3. Strategically manage your portfolio

Plan your upcoming initiatives to optimize your investment mix and deliver the greatest value.

Maximize resource efficiency through what-if analysis scenario planning.

Manage, track, and monitor your sustainability initiatives and progress being made toward achieving your sustainability goals.

4. Support remote work

Effectively plan and execute digital transformation.

Reduce employee commutes and eliminate related GHG emissions.

Reduce paper use by eliminating information silos in your organization and utilize tools that support communication and collaboration in the bi-modal and remote work landscape.

Shift from manual (paper documented) to automated testing, utilizing tools that enable digital offline testing.

OpenText DevOps Cloud solutions provides key capabilities that Gartner identifies as opportunities to advance ESG goals across the business:

Automation to reduce resource-intensive activities

Artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing to predict the impact of climate on business

Advanced analytics to capture real-time performance analysis

Cloud to transform processes and enable remote work

To meet your sustainability goals head on, you need the necessary tools in place, the ability to track new processes or initiatives, and the right tech implemented and used properly. OpenText DevOps Cloud solutions can enable organizations to reach net-zero targets, reduce energy consumption, and contribute to a sustainable future.

Take control of your sustainability goals and accelerate your software delivery with planning, testing, quality, and AI-powered automation available OpenText DevOps Cloud solutions.