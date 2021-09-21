The benefits of viewing OpenText Documentum Groups, Roles & Users in a Tree

OpenText™ Documentum™ Web clients have ‘Content Trees’ to access Cabinets, Folders, and Documents. However, Documentum Groups, Roles, & Users are not shown in a Tree hierarchy. Without a Groups and Users Tree, the end user needs to navigate into each and every group or role by double-clicking the same to view its contents, which leads to an entire UI refresh, taking up time with a resource-consuming activity.

There is a solution that can help with this. In OpenText™ Documentum™ xCP, by using xCelerators we can provide custom functionality which is not available out of the box. By making use of such an xCelerator, Tree widgets can be developed to perform user management with respect to Groups, Roles and Users.

Figure 1

The OpenText™ Documentum™ xCP xCelerator “Groups Users Tree” Widget can do the following:

a. Consume input (could be Textbox or drop-down list) for source Group/Role name

b. Display above the Group/Role that can be expanded, collapsed, and subsequently shows its children recursively

b. Optionally show checkboxes so that required nodes can be selected

d. Optionally show Users within Groups/Roles

e. If caching is enabled then upon first time expansion of the node, it fetches live children/content. Subsequent collapse and expansion shows the same contents for this node (see Figure 2)

f. If caching is not enabled then upon every expansion, it fetches live children/content and shows live content for this node (see Figure 2)

Figure 2

g. Propagate the node selection to the child nodes (see Figure 3)

h. Generate JSON as output from all the selected nodes in the Tree

Figure 3

For the front-end part, make use of ExtJS and Vanilla JavaScript.

For the back-end part, there are two options:

a. Develop new REST APIs

b. Make use of xCP Data Service – Advanced Repository Query Instance

Figure 4

An instance of Advanced Repository Query represents an Advanced repository query configured in xCP Designer. This resource enables you to perform a query on objects in a repository. It creates a RESTful service in the back­-end and it can serve the purpose of pulling required Groups, Roles and Users recursively.

Extensions:

This “Groups Users Tree” widget can be further developed into a widget with fully-fledged User Management features like create, update, delete Groups, Roles and Users; upon which these CRUD operations can be performed over AJAX instead of an entire page refresh for each operation.

Product Versions used:

OpenText Professional Services has vast experience in helping customers transition over to microservice based solutions. Contact us to get support for your microservice transformation journey.

Author: Sreecharan Shroff, Principal Architect, CoE Professional Services