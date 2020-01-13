Serious Fraud Office partners with AI to fight crime

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformative technology that has the potential to both complement and advance human effort. Law enforcement is just one of the industries to have discovered the potential for AI to support its human workforce. A prime example is the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

The SFO is a branch of the UK criminal justice system dedicated to investigating and prosecuting large-scale cases of fraud, bribery and corruption. The white-collar crimes pursued by the SFO are complex, time-consuming and resource-intensive investigations, requiring the review of millions of documents. To meet the challenge, the SFO is using AI as a powerful new weapon in the fight against crime.

Using OpenText™ Axcelerate™ to review, analyze and provide insight into vast amounts of content, the SFO can expedite investigations and improve its chances of successfully prosecuting economic crimes. The OpenText Axcelerate eDiscovery and investigations platform uses advanced analytics and machine learning within a fully integrated, intuitive review interface. Axcelerate pioneered predictive coding for legal review and features a continuous learning model that is flexible enough to accommodate unpredictable, rolling data loads and evolving case theories.

OpenText Axcelerate is now being used for all new cases at the SFO, and the early results are promising. The solution’s analytics and investigation tools are helping investigators process massive amounts of content in order to unravel the truth within the data. In fact, the solution helps prioritize the review of more than 100,000 documents a day, compared to a human’s capacity to review only a few hundred documents per day.

By automating and streamlining the simple parts of the work, we allow investigators to use their brains more, to do the harder work, the more complex work, the work they enjoy. The people who use OpenText Axcelerate every day love using it.” -Richard Day, Head of eDiscovery, Serious Fraud Office

In its mission to bring criminals to justice, the SFO is accelerating investigations and prosecutions with this new technology. Check out the full story and watch the video below to learn how the SFO is expediting complex investigations with OpenText Axcelerate.