Q2 2021 Forrester Wave™ for Content Platforms provides expert insight into the evolving content management landscape

Forrester Research, Inc. just released their report on the state of the content services technology landscape, The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2, 2021.

Reports from respected, unbiased analyst firms such as Forrester are always recommended reading. Regardless of your role in content management or content services, their analysis goes a long way toward helping you understand the evolving landscape, the new innovations and use cases, and how the technologies from the main vendors are enabling organizations to meet their information management needs.

In 2021, of course, that means adapting to a new world of work, one influenced by both the events of the past year and by several enduring trends related to information sources and volumes. Remote work is now a factor in many workplace models. The onus is on organizations to provide a technology infrastructure that allows highly dispersed people to seamlessly access the information they need — ensuring productivity is maintained, decisions are accurate and processes remain stable and efficient.

Content services platforms and applications are at the epicenter of this new approach to accessing, using and governing information. They’re fueling an incredible evolution that’s seen traditional Enterprise Content Management (ECM) transform into a cloud-based suite of integrated solutions that offers agility, automation and effortless information flows. As the Forrester report states:

“Content doesn’t exist in a vacuum, and siloed approaches to managing documents are recipes for failed ECM strategies. Evaluate content platforms that provide not only a rich, comprehensive developer experience, including APIs, but also packaged integrations with a broad set of employee productivity tools and enterprise applications.” —The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021, Forrester Research Inc., June 2021

Forrester evaluated 14 vendors over 25 individual criteria in researching the Wave report. Evaluation criteria include integrations and interoperability, lifecycle management, and developer support.

OpenText Extended ECM has been recognized as a Leader:

“Extended ECM excels in core content services such as records management, application integration, support for virtual team and project workspaces, and most recently, native e-signature offerings… Reference customers rate its records management and search highly, and they value its breadth of API capabilities and quality of technical support.” —The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021, Forrester Research Inc., June 2021

OpenText™ Extended ECM received the highest possible scores in the criteria of:

Packaged applications

Integrations and interoperability

Lifecycle management

Product vision

Partner ecosystem

Market approach

Supporting products and services

We’re thrilled with our position; we believe it validates our mission of providing a class-leading content services platform that meets the present and future needs of organizations.

“Shortlist OpenText when mature content services are necessary to integrate with a breadth of enterprise applications. Regulated industries that need flexible cloud and hybrid deployment options will find a fit with OpenText…” —The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021, Forrester Research Inc., June 2021



To us, being recognized as a Leader by leading analysts is recognition that our strategy and execution is on target in a dynamic and rapidly changing environment. The Forrester report explains this evolving landscape in greater detail, and provides guidance on what to look for when assessing and selecting vendors for your specific needs.

“OpenText’s deep integrations with leading business applications make it easy to connect with other systems. We have a complete, end-to-end lifecycle of everything related to a project, organized by our internal standards and all accessible with a single click.” — Pramod Mohandas, Senior Developer at Mannai Trading Company WLL

Download the report to see what they have to say and explore their assessment of the top 14 vendors.

