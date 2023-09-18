Optimism abounds in the world of functional testing

In the fast-paced world of technology, partnerships and acquisitions often hold the key to innovation and growth. The OpenText acquisition of Micro Focus has sent ripples of excitement through the tech community, with promises of enhanced capabilities in functional testing for critical business applications. This strategic move marks a new chapter in the evolution of both companies and sets the stage for a powerhouse collaboration that is poised to redefine the landscape of software testing.

Elevated functional testing for critical business apps

One of the most exciting outcomes of this acquisition is the substantial enhancement in functional testing for critical business applications. The comprehensive OpenText suite of solutions, bolstered by Micro Focus testing capabilities, empowers businesses to conduct more rigorous and precise testing of their applications. This, in turn, leads to faster development cycles, reduced downtime, and an overall boost in customer satisfaction.

Embracing a new era of software testing

As we stand on the brink of a new era in software testing, the OpenText-Micro Focus acquisition shines as a beacon of innovation and progress. The merger of their expertise promises to reshape the way we approach functional testing for critical business applications. With the OpenText legacy of excellence and industry-renowned testing tools from Micro Focus, this partnership has the potential to redefine industry standards and deliver unparalleled value to businesses worldwide.

The OpenText-Micro Focus acquisition is a game-changing move that is set to revolutionize functional testing in the realm of critical business applications. The combined strength of these two technological powerhouses will pave the way for more efficient, accurate, and reliable testing processes. To learn more about this exciting journey and its implications, join us at OpenText World in October. The future of software testing is here, and it’s brighter than ever.

Glimpse into the future: OpenText World in October

For those eager to learn more about how this dynamic partnership will unfold, mark your calendars for OpenText World in October. This eagerly anticipated event will provide a platform to dive deep into the collaborative potential of OpenText and Micro Focus. Industry leaders, experts, and technology enthusiasts will convene to discuss and explore the far-reaching implications of this acquisition on software testing, quality assurance, and the broader technology landscape.