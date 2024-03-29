OpenText World Europe 2024 is coming to London, UK on April 15, the first stop of our European tour. Join global thought leaders and regional experts for an unforgettable, event-packed day of experiences that demonstrate how AI can be a force multiplier for human potential.

Play video OpenText World Europe is coming to London!

Hosted at the QEII Centre in London, this full-day, complimentary event gives you the singular opportunity to hear, see, and explore what’s new and next in AI-led information management. From breakout sessions and turbo talks to hands-on labs and product demos, your OpenText World Europe 2024 experience will let you discover real-world use cases and gain actionable insights to propel your organization to new heights.



Be inspired by keynote speakers

Start the morning off right at the London event with insights to help you navigate the challenges of today and tomorrow. In his keynote presentation, OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will discuss how AI is revolutionizing the business world and becoming a force multiplier for human potential. He will share how this technology enables global organizations to build for growth, experience, sustainability, trust, and efficiency. Mark will be joined by OpenText customer Srinath Kanisapakkam, chief data and analytics officer at Nationwide Building Society (NBS), who will share how OpenText Experience Cloud solutions give NBS the scalable, secure, communication platform they needed to meet highly regulated FSI communication requirements.



Next up is OpenText CPO Muhi Majzoub, whose keynote will address how information management in the cloud has become a prerequisite of AI. He will dive into the OpenText cloud roadmap to showcase how security, trust, and governance are at the center of serving our customers with our deeply integrated solutions. Leon Van Niekerk, head of retailer Pick N Pay’s Test Center of Excellence, will join Muhi for a discussion of how the company is using OpenText™ Aviator AI technology.



We are also excited to welcome Bertrand Piccard to the stage as our special guest speaker in London. Initiator and founder of the Solar Impulse Foundation and currently serving as United Nations Ambassador for the Environment and Special Advisor to the European Commission, Bertrand has become an influential voice and forward-thinking leader on the themes of innovation and sustainability. In his talk, he will reveal how to develop a pioneer mindset, “wipe the slate clean,” and welcome the rise of AI and other new technologies.

OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CPO Muhi Majzoub, and Founder of the Solar Impulse Foundation Bertrand Piccard will speak at the London event.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to the event in-person, though—our virtual experience will bring all the mainstage keynotes to you live. Register here for the virtual show.



Get every question answered

Turbo talks and breakout sessions give you a great opportunity to learn more about innovation in the product areas you care about most. Choose from short 20-minute turbo talks to find out how our solutions solve specific business challenges and longer 45-minute breakout sessions that cover product details and roadmaps and offer an opportunity to ask questions to the experts.



Wondering what’s new in our products? OpenText Product Labs are your ticket to hands-on learning with the OpenText solution of your choice. These self-paced exercises are quick, taking less than an hour to complete, and give you the chance to dive headfirst into uncharted product territory, ignite your onboarding process, or uncover new product features.



Once you’re registered for the London event, sign up to meet one-on-one with an OpenText expert and get personal help with your unique business needs. Space is limited, so make your appointment today.



Not only can you get your questions answered at OpenText World Europe 2024, you can also offer your input by getting hands-on experience with our new innovative designs and letting us know what you think. Visit the Innovation Lab and meet with our OpenText user experience researchers in this amazing one-on-one opportunity to have a say in future product design.



Check out the OpenText World Europe 2024 in London agenda page for more details.



Hit the show floor

With kiosks for different OpenText business units—Content, Experience, Business Network, Analytics & AI, DevOps, IT Operations Management, and Cybersecurity—plus our sponsors, you’ll find product innovations and new solutions around every corner. And don’t miss the OpenText Aviator kiosk to hear about our current AI capabilities and their real-world use cases and see what’s ahead in this business-redefining technology.



While you’re wandering the show floor, take time out to see AI in action at the Aviator IoT LEGO® Experience. This is your chance to see how the new OpenText™ Aviator IoT platform can track products moving through a supply chain—and have a little fun while doing it. You’ll have the opportunity to build a LEGO plane and follow its journey with a QR code–based track-and-trace solution.



You’re off to Rio!

Your OpenText World Europe adventure in London ends with a bang, during an evening filled with the sights, sounds, and sensations of the Rio Carnival. Enjoy networking at an on-site drinks reception, followed by an immersive mix of dynamic projection and live performances by professional samba, lambada, and carnival dancers in magnificent feather costumes, as well as capoeira masters, LED artists, and drummers. We guarantee it’ll be a night to remember.



Spaces are limited so reserve your seat at the London opening of OpenText World Europe 2024 today.

