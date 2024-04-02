April in Paris: OpenText World Europe 2024

Our final stop for OpenText World Europe 2024 is in Paris, France on April 18—don’t miss this opportunity to take flight with AI. The event brings together global thought leaders and regional experts for an unforgettable, event-packed experience that demonstrates how AI can be a force multiplier for human potential.

Play video OpenText World is coming to Paris!

Hosted at the Maison de la Chimie, this complimentary day-long event is the final stop on a three-city tour and will give you the singular opportunity to hear, see, and explore what’s new and next in AI-led information management. From breakout sessions and turbo talks to hands-on labs and product demos, your OpenText World Europe 2024 experience will let you discover real-world use cases and gain actionable insights to propel your organization to new heights.

Be inspired by keynote speakers

Start the morning off right at the Paris event with unique insights to help you navigate the challenges of today and tomorrow. In his keynote presentation, OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will discuss how AI is revolutionizing the business world and becoming a force multiplier for human potential. He will share how this technology enables global organizations to build for growth, experience, sustainability, trust, and efficiency. Mark will be joined by OpenText customer Vincent Champain, SVP of Digital Performance & IT with Framatome Group, who will discuss how the energy company uses OpenText Content solutions to manage its core business operations. Mark will also talk with Diarmuid Gill, CTO of marketing technology company Criteo, about how it gains deep insights across large data sets with OpenText software.



Next up is OpenText CPO Muhi Majzoub, whose keynote will address how information management in the cloud has become a prerequisite of AI. He will dive into the OpenText cloud roadmap to showcase how security, trust, and governance are at the center of serving our customers with our deeply integrated solutions. Leon Van Niekerk, head of retailer Pick N Pay’s Test Center of Excellence, will join Muhi for a discussion of how the company is using OpenText™ Aviator AI technology.

OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea and OpenText CPO Muhi Majzoub will speak at the Paris event.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to the event in-person, though—our virtual experience will bring all the mainstage keynotes from our stop in London earlier that week to you live. Register here for the virtual show.



Get every question answered

Turbo talks and breakout sessions give you a great opportunity to learn more about innovation in the product areas you care about most. Choose from short 20-minute turbo talks to find out how our solutions solve specific business challenges and longer 45-minute breakout sessions that cover product details and roadmaps and offer an opportunity to ask questions to the experts.



Wondering what’s new in our products? OpenText Product Labs are your ticket to hands-on learning with the OpenText solution of your choice. These self-paced exercises are quick, taking less than an hour to complete, and give you the chance to dive headfirst into uncharted product territory, ignite your onboarding process, or uncover new product features.



Once you’re registered for the Paris event, book an appointment to meet one-on-one with an OpenText expert and get personal help with your unique business needs. Space is limited, so make your appointment today.



Not only can you get your questions answered at OpenText World Europe, you can also offer your input by getting hands-on experience with our new innovative designs and letting us know what you think. Visit the Innovation Lab and meet with our OpenText user experience researchers in this amazing one-on-one opportunity to have a say in future product design.



Check out the OpenText World Europe 2024 in Paris agenda page for more details.

Hit the show floor

With kiosks for every OpenText business unit—Content, Experience, Business Network, Analytics & AI, DevOps, IT Operations Management, and Cybersecurity—plus our sponsors, you’ll find product innovations and new solutions around every corner. And don’t miss the OpenText Aviator kiosk to hear about our current AI capabilities and their real-world use cases and see what’s ahead in this business-redefining technology.



While you’re wandering the show floor, take time out to see AI in action at the Aviator IoT LEGO® Experience. This is your chance to see how the new OpenText™ Aviator IoT platform can track products moving through a supply chain—and have a little fun while doing it. You’ll have the opportunity to build a LEGO plane and follow its journey with a QR code–based track-and-trace solution.



Experience digital magic

Finish the event with the exclusive opportunity to witness the extraordinary performance and magic of Moulla live. Immerse yourself in an evening of inspiration and entertainment, followed by a delightful reception featuring a curated selection of gourmet food and drinks where you can connect with like-minded individuals.



Spaces are limited so reserve your seat in Paris for OpenText World Europe 2024 today. If you can’t make it to Paris, consider attending OpenText World Europe 2024 in London, Munich, or virtually.