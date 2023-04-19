London welcomes the OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summits

OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summits will be visiting London, UK on April 27, the final stop of our European tour. Don’t miss this last opportunity to join global thought leaders and regional experts for an unforgettable, event-packed day learning about the future of information management.

Hosted on London’s South Bank at the iconic etc. venues County Hall, this stunning venue offers breathtaking views in a fabulous location overlooking The Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, and the London Eye.

The OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summits in London will introduce new ways technology and machines can harness information management; how people can experience, process, and trust this information; and how this new way of doing business will change our use of information to optimize work and collaboration across every industry.

Inspiring keynote speakers

The event will feature two keynote addresses from Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText, which includes a fireside chat with a special guest customer, and Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer, OpenText.

Mark J. Barrenechea will discuss the forces shaping Business 2030 and how businesses can seize the opportunities ahead. It will also present insights from industry leaders about what is shaping their business to better prepare them for the future. Mark will also be joined by Ryan Taylor, Head of Partnerships and Sponsorships at Jaguar Land Rover to discuss how they are working smarter.

Muhi Majzoub will explore the future of information management innovation and share his perspective on where we’ve been, where we’re going, and how AI brings information and automation together to help customers work smarter.

Unique networking events

Prepare to be amazed during the evening networking event as you witness a dazzling extravaganza of high-energy circus troupe performances and live music inspired by the movie, The Greatest Showman. As you indulge in a spectacular night of food, drinks, and entertainment, enjoy networking with industry colleagues in a big top experience that will be sure to impress.

Regional industry highlights

Meet your peers at the industry forums and roundtables that will focus on five key areas: Financial Services, Public Sector, Oil & Gas and Utilities, Manufacturing and Automotive, and Cross-Industry. Forums will be led by regional industry experts reviewing common trends and challenges for their sectors, then followed up with smaller roundtables for peers to exchange ideas and information, and lead discussions around what their sectors are specifically facing.

The industry forums and roundtables include the following:

Financial Services

Providing the “total experience” by improving employee experiences to boost customer satisfaction has become essential in this industry. Hear helpful research about challenges facing Financial Services institutions and join the roundtable for a deep dive into solving the sector’s biggest pain points.

Public Sector

Governments are looking for ways to provide more sustainable, trustworthy solutions for capturing citizen information and delivering improved service levels. Hear from industry experts about trends and predictions in this sector and discover how digital government services can better serve agencies’ citizens and employees.

Oil & Gas and Utilities

The global energy industry is in transition and oil & gas and utility companies have increasing mandates to provide affordable, sustainable, and reliable energy sources. Learn about top trends, best practices, and what’s being done to solve the world’s energy problems such as creating greener supply chains and promoting sustainable energy use.

Manufacturing & Automotive

The manufacturing and automotive industry has had several challenges over the last few years, from global disruptions to shifting focus to electric cars and automation. Find out how to create intelligent, secure, and sustainable manufacturing environments and learn how to leverage digitization and technical innovation to achieve environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Cross-industry

This forum will cover a cross-segment of industries talking about trends, research, and issues facing them. Discover how to future-proof your business for 2030.

Learn and network in London or online

Register and meet us at OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summit in London or register for the virtual event today.