OpenText named a Waterloo Area Top Employer for 2020

OpenText is pleased to announce we’ve been named one of Waterloo Area’s Top Employers for 2020. Now in its 13th year, Waterloo Area’s Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada, and Guelph, Canada that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. The competition is part of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project and is managed by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

“The Waterloo area is known around the world for its technology expertise and is home to some of the most advanced international research in engineering and computer science,” says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. “The area is supported by first-class educational, health and public services that have made it possible for the world’s best and brightest to study, work and live in this region.”

“We’re proud to be named as a top employer in the region,” says Jennifer Kerr, VP Customer Programs and Waterloo Site Leader at OpenText. “We pride ourselves on offering an environment where employees can flourish in their professional life, and also give back to the community that has been our home since the company was founded in 1991. Go Canada, go Ontario, go Waterloo!”

OpenText was recognized for delivering exceptional employee performance through a variety of interesting initiatives, including the CEO excellence awards, an achiever’s club for sales employees, and a unique patent incentive to reward employees for innovative ideas.

You can read more about the competition and reasons for selection here.

Ready to work at one of the top employers in the Waterloo region? Take a look at our current openings here.