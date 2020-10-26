Announcing OpenText Magellan CE 20.4

More than ever, organizations are looking for certainty in uncertain times. The ability to access information, gain actionable insight and automate processes is more important than ever. Organizations need to access data and content from many applications, systems, and repositories to gather insights to help optimize processes, reduce risk, and automate processes.

OpenText™ AI & Analytics CE 20.4 introduces features and capability enhancements across OpenText™ Magellan™ BI & Reporting, OpenText™ Magellan™ Data Discovery, OpenText™ Magellan™ Text Mining, and OpenText™ Magellan™ Data Science Notebook, that help support those organizational needs.

OpenText Magellan Text Mining

Analyze and extract data from video, imagery, and audio

Without the right analytics tool, organizations often fail to tap into their unstructured data, and with nearly 80% of all enterprise information being unstructured, the potential lost value is enormous. With text mining, organizations can quickly and inexpensively access and analyze billions of pages of content including text, speech-to-text transcriptions, videos, images, and audio. With mountains of this information found in emails, internal documents, social media, web pages and more, text mining goes beyond simply searching for keywords. It uses powerful algorithms to analyze that content, determine what a given piece of text is about and assess its relevance.

Uncover hate speech to mitigate risk

Hate speech – including language intended to antagonize or manipulate – can be hidden within unstructured information, an unacceptable situation for all organizations. To help companies uncover this content, the latest version of OpenText Magellan Text Mining has enhanced natural language understanding capabilities to analyze hate speech within text, allowing for it to be found and acted upon quickly.

New and deeper connections, with more accuracy

With the vast amount of unstructured data available, it is critical that organizations tap into as many of the available insights as possible. To support this, Magellan Text Mining can now connect to Microsoft OneDrive and has enhanced the existing connections to OpenText Documentum and Archive Center, Microsoft Exchange Online, and IBM FileNet. To ensure more accurate insights when analyzing unstructured data, common typos and errors in text can now be fixed before they are analyzed making insights more meaningful.

OpenText Magellan Data Discovery

Notification center

To help users be more informed, time efficient and organized, OpenText Magellan Data Discovery now includes a new notification center providing users with alerts to changes to data or analysis that might affect processes. Examples include changes of permissions, definitions of specific shared analysis, or new product features.

Magellan Data Science Notebook

Publishing Wizard

OpenText Magellan Data Science Notebook includes a new publishing wizard allowing data scientists to simply share Machine Learning models with other departments or individuals for use across an organization’s multiple applications. This functionality enables critical analysis that is tailored to an organization’s specific needs and allows for models to be used more quickly by business users from within other Magellan products.

Magellan BI & Reporting

Dashboard themes

OpenText Magellan BI & Reporting CE 20.4 introduces two more dashboard themes allowing great alignment with an organizations corporate brand, and helping dashboards be more consistent with the applications in which they are placed.

New cloud deployments

As part of OpenText AI & Analytics CE 20.4, we have continued our commitment to provide excellent cloud experiences, with OpenText Magellan BI & Reporting and Magellan Data Discovery now certified for deployment to Amazon Web Services.

Learn more

To learn more about OpenText AI & Analytics CE 20.4, visit our website.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment.