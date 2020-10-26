Early in 2020, organizations underwent a rapid shift to new ways of working. As we enter the last few months of the year, organizations continue to face significant challenges caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, with many business models in flux, new endpoints proliferating, rapid changes to consumer behavior, new ways of working like video collaboration, ongoing global supply chain disruptions, all while the security of our information is under siege from hackers and cyber-criminals.

It is time for us to rethink the way we work, rethink how we prepare for the next crisis, and rethink how we service our customers.

Critical to this comprehensive “rethink” is the cloud, and I am pleased to announce the launch of OpenText™ Cloud Editions 20.4, designed to help customers get to the cloud, accelerate digital transformation, and rethink the future of work.

OpenText Cloud Editions 20.4

The OpenText Cloud makes it faster, easier, and more cost-effective to address new challenges, reinvent business processes and seize emerging opportunities. With our own Cloud, and through our strategic partnerships with Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure, the OpenText Cloud provides flexible deployment options with managed service expertise and Run Anywhere software.

The latest release delivers key innovations across the OpenText Cloud.

OpenText Content Cloud: Rethink work from anywhere

Employees must now contribute, distribute, use and trust their information from wherever they choose to work. OpenText Content Cloud connects content to digital business to create a single source of truth, to improve user productivity and to meet governance requirements.

This release delivers new SaaS applications like Core Signature, and cloud-native editions of all major Content Suite products. This release also supports new use cases for Microsoft, SAP and Salesforce, including full support for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Extended Edition, integration with Salesforce Chatter and new ways to work with Microsoft Teams. OpenText is changing Information Governance with Core for Federated Compliance, delivering Records Management policy control for multiple repositories including Content Server, Extended ECM, Documentum, InfoArchive, SharePoint and File Systems.

OpenText Experience Cloud: Rethink customer interactions

Organizations fight to engage customers in a more crowded digital space while keeping pace with customer preferences and buying behaviors. ​OpenText Digital Experience Cloud delivers completely personalized, contextualized experiences across every channel, built on first-party data.

In this release, OpenText Exstream enhances cloud input and omnichannel output support and adds AI-assisted authoring and integration into Core Experience Insights for fast, effective creation of personalized customer communications. OpenText Qfiniti delivers enhancements to Voice of the Customer solutions that provide the ability to rapidly respond to customer and contact center agent needs, with real-time speech processing and sentiment analysis to live conversations. OpenText Media Management adds new capabilities for managing the creative review process and includes Google Cloud Certification and improved REST APIs and Adobe Creative Cloud Connector.

OpenText Business Network Cloud: Rethink supply chains

Global supply chain operations across every industry are facing massive disruption. ​OpenText Business Network Cloud empowers companies to adapt by connecting any business, person, system, or thing to build adaptive, ethical and sustainable trading networks.

The latest Business Network release includes new applications that deliver actionable insights into operations. IoT Shipment Tracking provides enhanced shipment visibility by aggregating IoT device data and B2B shipment data. IoT Ecosystem Viewer visualizes complex digital twins and relationships across ecosystems. OpenText Trading Grid now delivers over 200 connectors to key business applications to accelerate the deployment of hybrid integration projects. OpenText Freeway Cloud enables SMB size companies to accelerate digital trading across a global supplier network and delivers self-service trading partner activation and PEPPOL support for Australia and Singapore.

OpenText Security & Protection Cloud: Rethink cyber resilience​

The pandemic has brought a significant increase in cyber-attacks and an explosion of new endpoints and applications. ​OpenText Security & Protection Cloud provides organizations with the tools they need to protect intellectual property, customer records and sensitive financial information.

Cloud Editions 20.4 delivers full-feature EDR with over 250 out-of-the-box detection rules for the 2020 MITRE ATT&CK standard to simplify and streamline incident response to advanced and complicated threats. Expanded OS and artifact support – such as Apple APFS volumes for Tableau TX1 Forensic imager and Mac OS 11 Big Spur for EnCase Forensic and Endpoint Investigator – ensure security, legal and law enforcement professionals have unrivaled data visibility and investigation tools. This release also delivers advanced functions for remote forensic collections and investigations with preview and collection of distributed endpoints off the corporate network in EnCase Endpoint Investigator.

We are also bringing Carbonite and Webroot into the Enterprise. Carbonite solutions available to the Enterprise protect from data loss on endpoints, Microsoft 365 applications, and ensure critical systems availability. Webroot BrightCloud Threat Intelligence services strengthen the reputation capabilities offered by EnCase Endpoint Security in the Enterprise.

OpenText Developer Cloud: Rethink developer agility​

Drastic shifts in priorities have left development teams to support entirely new use-cases with fewer resources and time to ship. ​ We are happy to announce that, after rigorous BETA testing with our developer partners, the OpenText Developer Cloud is now generally available for developers to build applications and solution extensions quickly and cost-effectively using services in the cloud.

OpenText Developer Cloud delivers a broad collection of cloud information management capabilities consumable via API, as well as consolidated access and authorization across all OpenText Cloud services. The Developer Portal gives developers the resources they need to be successful, such as training, documentation, blogs, sample code, and access to our community of developers.

Now is the time to rethink

OpenText Cloud Editions 20.4 delivers the choice and flexibility our customers need to rethink the way we work and live, no matter what disruption comes next. Together, we can emerge stronger, faster, and more resilient than ever.

Join me at OpenText World for my Innovation keynote on Tuesday, October 27 where I will be sharing more about our latest innovations. Register now to get access to all the main keynotes, track keynotes, and breakout sessions live and on demand.