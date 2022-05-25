Join us for the Customer Solutions track at OpenText World EMEA 2022

As businesses continue their emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic, change is top of the agenda. While digital transformation was happening before, now it is at an accelerated pace with information management taking center stage as organizations look to build business agility, solve business problems, create resilience, improve operational performance and radically re-imagine both their customer and employee experience.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to join us at OpenText™ World EMEA 2022. We’ve created a Customer Solutions track with sessions, experts and resources designed to help guide and support customers on their journey to modern information management with customer-oriented solutions and services. Register today.

What you’ll learn

This year’s virtual event brings together subject matter experts in the Customer Solutions track representing areas including Advisory Services, Managed Services, Customer Success Services, Packaged Solutions, Learning Services, Security Services, User Adoption, Cloud Delivery Services and more. Our specialists will discuss the latest digital trends, services and solutions to help you get the most out of your OpenText investment.

Don’t miss these opportunities

There are a number of ways to get involved with Customer Solutions at the upcoming OpenText World EMEA:

Breakout sessions – sign up for one or more of the following:

CS01 “Maximize business value from your information management investments through an Advisory Services program” – In this session you will hear how you can use strategic advisory services to turn your vision into an executable dynamic strategy. This session will present a real program case from a large European company

"Modernize applications when moving to the cloud" – Learn about smart methodologies and toolsets to simultaneously upgrade (multiple version levels if required) and move and modernize your system (such as Extended ECM, Content Suite and Core Archive) to the OpenText Cloud.

"Risk mitigation and cost reduction with OpenText Managed Services" – Managed Services can help you build, deploy, manage and maintain your solutions to improve performance, security and stability. Hear about a real customer scenario in the session.

“Meet ups” – attend an interactive meet up session with Customer Solutions experts.

June 21 – MU32 “Turn up the volume on Cyber Readiness and Cyber Resilience” – a meet up centered on Security Services, solutions, security challenges, customer use cases and interactive discussions.

June 22- MU31 "All hands on deck: Enable and empower your people on your digital transformation journey" – Meet with OpenText experts from Customer Success and Learning Services for this interactive customer session.

Resource Center – visit the Customer Solutions Resource Center.

Exclusively for attendees, the Resource Center lets you better understand services and solutions for information management by accessing the latest solution overviews, videos, white papers and more.

Register today OpenText World EMEA 2022 is a free, two-day virtual conference from June 21-22. Reserve your place now.

Learn more about OpenText Customer Solutions and Services.