Make the AI pivot

“Artificial intelligence is as revolutionary as mobile phones and the Internet.” — Bill Gates

Despite the hype that seems to accompany nearly every technology breakthrough, true revolutions are few and far between. In a March blog, Bill Gates said he’s witnessed two technology demonstrations in his life that have struck him as revolutionary. The first was the graphical user interface, that was adopted by Microsoft Windows and changed the way people interact with computers. The second, he said, was in 2022, when OpenAI’s ChatGPT took an Advanced Placement Biology exam. It scored a 5 – the highest mark possible.

In our last blog post about modern information management we discussed what is it and why we need it. In this blog, we’ll examine how AI plays an important role in making good on the promises of modern information management by uncovering insight and driving automation to help run your business successfully.

What is it about AI these days? The technology is far from new; its introduction can be traced back to the mid-20th century. But applications like ChatGPT — that can ace high-school exams and create business plans in seconds with some basic criteria – have set imaginations on fire with thoughts of how life might change with AI – for better, and for worse.

“I’m particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation…[they] could be used for offensive cyber-attacks,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, also in March of this year, putting words to just one of the fears that cross the minds of anyone paying attention to this revolution.

Analysis paralysis

Despite the downside, AI appears to be here to stay. IDC predicts that global spending on AI will exceed $300 billion by 2026. By and large, organizations are ready and eager for it to help make sense of what has become both a precious commodity and a roadblock to success: Data. A precious commodity because in this digital world our businesses are fueled by it; a roadblock to success because we have so much of it that it’s easy to become overwhelmed and just do nothing.

That’s where AI can help. The role of AI is to facilitate automating the discovery, assessment and insight of business-critical data, no matter what form it takes, where it resides, or who is asking the questions. And to provide that insight at the speed it is requested – at the pace of the digital enterprise.

AI extracts valuable insights from diverse data types, uncovering patterns to facilitate data-driven decision making and empowering human teams by automating processes. In order to truly make the AI pivot, however, information must be connected and AI models must be designed for good at the core, at the code, to avoid the downside. With the right conditions, AI can help you discover, act and grow.

Perhaps what’s so compelling about AI for many organizations is this concept of boosting productivity. You can change your business with AI-powered insights by eliminating manual, repetitive tasks, and you can gain strategic data insights for smarter business decisions. “One of the things that AI can do – I’ll be more specific; what Large Language Models can do…I think they can help us be more productive and uplift skills inside the organization,” said OpenText CEO and CTO Mark Barrenechea during his OpenText World EMEA keynote in April.

The technology can help an employee quickly pull a signing date from a contract while making sure only authorized users have such access, for example, or a developer determine how a software release is going – how many defects have been caught, where development resources are being used — to better understand the risk of delay. “We believe in Large Language Models; we think that they have a real power inside information management,” Barrenechea said.

Modern information management

AI – along with security and sustainability — is a fundamental enabler of modern information management, which combines advanced technologies and innovative cloud strategies to connect data, secure knowledge and apply intelligence for any user, any data type, anywhere, at any speed, for any rules. OpenText delivers modern information management to help drive digital success. Our solutions accelerate superior information insight at the scale that today’s businesses need, helping them to work smarter and gain the information advantage. Learn more about how your organization can benefit.