Webcast: Today’s biggest information management challenges

Are information sprawl, data access and security concerns holding back workforce productivity? Will the seemingly endless amounts of information that can be generated by AI only exacerbate information overload? Is cloud adoption creating siloes of information and adding complexity? These information management challenges and how to overcome them were discussed by a panel of industry experts who shared thoughts and suggestions during a recent CIO webcast.

It’s a timely topic, as a study commissioned by OpenText earlier this year reveals that while 96 percent of respondents say information management is crucial, 70 percent are struggling to do it.

Panelists discuss the implications of AI during the Benefits of Modern Information Management webcast.

“[These are] pragmatic problems that we need to solve,” says David Linthicum, technology futurist, author and Chief Cloud Strategy Officer at Deloitte Consulting, who spoke during the webcast. “It’s like back pain – everybody has it … [the need] to have information stored in multiple places in a very complex environment with multiple platforms; [the need] to leverage this information, have the right context and the right security models. All these sorts of things really [are] the problems to solve right now.”

Organizations struggle today because there’s more data, more formats, more locations, more user demand, more regulation and more urgency than ever. But without context – getting the right information to the right people at the right time – the result is often information overload.

“Talking about data and information…it’s now critical. It’s at the forefront of everything that we do,” says another panelist, Rita Jackson, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at OpenText. “The biggest challenge … technologists [face] is how to put the information in context so that it doesn’t overload.”

Understanding the value of data and how to leverage it to fuel the business can help organizations figure out how to better manage it.

“The key part of information management is the information,” says John Radko, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Engineering at OpenText, during the webcast. “You need to know why you’ve gathered the information, how you’re planning to use it, what the purpose of it is, and where it fits in the operations of your enterprise. And that will enable you to organize it, categorize it, protect it and also make it available to the right people.”

Tune in to this on-demand webcast to learn:

How integration and automation can unlock the value of information

The need to simplify security

The opportunities and data-management challenges presented by AI

The importance of making sustainability a priority

Dealing with the complexity of cloud platforms

Watch the webcast and find out more about how modern information management can help your organization gain the information advantage.