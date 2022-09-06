Learn how to master modern work

To master modern work, businesses need to treat information as one of their most valuable assets. Efficient capture, access, use and control of information is essential for keeping up with the constantly evolving demands of a digital market. This kind of information-led transformation is what separates the businesses that will continue to grow and succeed in modern markets from those that will get left behind.

During the OpenText™ Content Cloud track at OpenText™ World 2022 in Las Vegas, you’ll hear directly from organizations that have mastered modern work processes with OpenText content services platforms, including OpenText Extended ECM, Documentum and Core Content.

Hear from OpenText Content Cloud senior leadership

Kick off your Content Cloud at OpenText World journey with our track keynote. Hosted by Marc Diefenbruch, Vice President, Content Services Product Management, and Michael Cybala, Vice President, Content Services Engineering, this keynote will share how to empower employees to master modern work by integrating information management throughout the end-to-end processes and systems they use every day. Learn how OpenText content services platforms can boost operational efficiency, improve employee experiences, and enable better information protection through innovations like intelligent automation and AI-powered control over sensitive content.

OpenText Extended ECM Solutions

Using powerful content management to surface information when and where it’s needed ensures that all stakeholders have the information they need to make insightful decisions, deliver best-in-class service and contribute to operational excellence. In these sessions, see how OpenText Extended ECM can empower your organization to drive strategic growth and productivity.

A session you don’t want to miss:



CC01 Extended ECM Roadmap – Drive Information Advantage with Process-driven Content Management



Learn how customers transform the way they handle content and improve information flows to solve business problems and master modern work. Get an overview of the latest product innovations and a sneak peek into what’s coming next on the roadmap. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

OpenText Documentum Solutions

OpenText Documentum offers a broad set of capabilities to manage and extract value from content of all kinds across the enterprise. See how its industry-leading enterprise content services, including purpose-built solutions for Life Sciences, allows organizations to take control of their critical information with a single source of the truth, simplifying access to the most recent, approved business content.

A session you don’t want to miss:



CC10 OpenText Documentum in the Cloud: The sky is the limit



Don’t miss this session if you have been thinking about migrating your traditional OpenText Documentum infrastructure to the cloud or if you would just like to learn how to optimize your current Documentum cloud deployment. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

OpenText Core Solutions

A modern SaaS content management platform can help organizations adopt a hybrid approach to their cloud journey, enabling them to quickly pivot to address new challenges. Learn how Core Content can help you manage the content that powers modern work.

A session you don’t want to miss:



CC15 What’s New in SaaS Content Management Solution OpenText Core Content



Learn more about OpenText Core Content, a simple, agile, and secure SaaS content management solution that combines enterprise content management expertise with integration into the applications that underpin business processes, including SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, Salesforce, and Microsoft 365. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

OpenText SAP Solutions

OpenText is the SAP® Solution Extension partner for Information Management. Discover how OpenText enables organizations to add intelligence to information throughout SAP processes to become more productive and deliver positive business outcomes.

A session you don’t want to miss:



CC23 Driving the information advantage with OpenText SAP solutions supporting SAP RISE



Hear how OpenText SAP solutions support the SAP RISE initiative and learn how we maximize the value of your SAP applications by extending them to include OpenText Information Management capabilities. Discover how solutions from OpenText help you manage digital content effectively to make the most of your investment in SAP S/4HANA. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

OpenText Capture Solutions

OpenText Capture solutions help bridge the gap between the structured and the unstructured world and harness what was previously untapped value. Learn how you can combine advanced capture solutions with a content management platform to allow users to find and use information, when and where they need it.

A session you don’t want to miss:



CC26 Meet the Experts session for Capture Solutions



Come and meet our Capture Experts. In addition to asking our experts questions about Intelligent Capture, Core Capture, Core Capture Services, Intelligent Capture for SAP, Core Capture for SAP, we will be providing a brief overview of an upcoming new capture offering from OpenText: Core Capture for Salesforce. Bring your questions and suggestions. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

OpenText Archiving Solutions

Join these sessions to learn more about OpenText Archiving solutions, which deliver highly scalable, proven solutions for compliant archiving and managing of both structured and unstructured information.

A session you don’t want to miss:



CC30 Radical Cost Reduction for Long-Term Data Management and Compliance



Hear how IT executives and managers can optimize long-term strategies to stay up-to-date on compliance and retire out-of-date applications and hardware and their related licensing and upkeep costs. We’ll also discuss several options for migrating legacy content to the cloud. Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

Connect with Content Cloud experts

We are offering multiple ways for you to connect with Content Cloud experts, including

Workshops: Join small, interactive sessions to engage with an expert panel to ask questions and get the answers you need to discover your information advantage.

Join small, interactive sessions to engage with an expert panel to ask questions and get the answers you need to discover your information advantage. Roundtable discussions: Connect with like-minded peers and experts one-on-one at informal and engaging topic-oriented sessions where you’ll hear about the latest trends, learn about modern best practices and more.

Connect with like-minded peers and experts one-on-one at informal and engaging topic-oriented sessions where you’ll hear about the latest trends, learn about modern best practices and more. Hands-on Labs: Hands-on labs offer you the opportunity to check out the latest product enhancements or walk-through scenario-based demos. Join the Developer Lab, the Product Lab, or the Innovation Lab to get hands-on with the latest OpenText innovations.

Join us at OpenText World 2022

The ultimate information management conference is back in-person! Join us from October 4-6 at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and connect with today’s leading information management experts.

Looking to join us virtually? Virtual registration is free and includes access to keynotes from OpenText CEO & CTO Mark Barrenechea and EVP, Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, live guest keynotes and the option to meet one-on-one with OpenText experts.

Register now to save your spot at OpenText World 2022!