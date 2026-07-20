Incident prevention: Why IT operations leaders are outgrowing MTTR

At one of the world’s busiest airports, a control room team watches the systems (CCTV, baggage handling) that keep check-ins and bags moving for 90 million passengers a year. When something touches both—a network fault that degrades baggage handling and surveillance at the same time—the traditional playbook is a war room. Someone gets paged. A bridge call opens. Twenty minutes disappear before anyone agrees on root cause.

This airport has started replacing that playbook. Today, roughly 30% of the incidents at the airport that used to trigger that scramble never happen at all. That’s not a faster response. That’s no response required.

What is incident prevention?

Incident prevention is the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve IT problems before they affect users or the business—not respond to them faster after the fact. It’s a real departure from where most IT operations investment has gone for the past decade. Incident prevention is executed with AIOps, AI discovery, and other technologies.

Why doesn’t faster incident management fix the problem?

For years, the pitch to the board has been simple: better monitoring, more dashboards, faster triage, lower MTTR. Ticket queues move quicker. Ask how many incidents actually happened this quarter, though, and the honest answer is usually: about the same as last quarter—just resolved a little sooner.

That’s the gap. Faster incident management doesn’t reduce how often things impact users. It reduces how long you’re exposed once they do. Every war room, every 2 am bridge call, every customer-facing outage is still a bet that your team can out-run a problem. But what if instead the systems that already saw it coming acted on it?

How does incident prevention actually work?

It connects four things most enterprises already have but rarely connect:

What your systems are telling you (observability).

What those signals mean together (event intelligence).

What’s actually connected to what—a living service model with a current view of your infrastructure, not a CMDB nobody trusts (context).

The ability to act on that understanding automatically, with guardrails a board would sign off on and human approval where needed (execution).

What does incident prevention look like in production?

Not hypothetical. At that airport, 25 business-critical services—spanning both IT and operational technology—are modeled and monitored as one connected environment. Close to a third of the incidents that would previously have required a human war room are caught and corrected before they become one. That’s not a marginal MTTR improvement. Those are incidents that never make it onto anyone’s dashboard in the first place.

In another example, Turkey’s largest telco with 50 million subscribers, cut service outages by 49% year over year after unifying more than 30 monitoring technologies into a single service-modeled view

Is automated incident prevention safe to trust?

“Automated” tends to make I&O teams nervous, for good reason—nobody wants autonomy without accountability. Done right, incident prevention is policy-based and auditable at every step: role-based access, human approval where it’s warranted, a full record of what the system did and why. The goal isn’t unsupervised AI making unilateral changes in production. It’s freeing your team from the incidents that don’t need a human, so they have time for the ones that do.

The bottom line

The best war room is the one that never happens. If your organization still measures success by how fast it responds, it’s optimizing a number many organizations are already trading in for a better one: how often the incident never occurred at all.

This blog outlined some of the key questions OpenText walks IT operation leaders through when assessing readiness for incident prevention. The answers say more about your distance from AI-driven IT operations than any roadmap ever could. Some enterprises are still fighting fires nobody predicted. Others have already built the trusted living service model, unified observability, and governed IT automation that prevention actually requires. A few are far enough along that their systems are quietly catching what would have been next week’s outage.

Contact us if you’d like to set up a walkthrough.