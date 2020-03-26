How an eDiscovery consulting firm keeps AI in their toolkit

As a recognized eDiscovery expert and founder of Anger & Associates, Carolyn Anger is enthusiastic about technology.

Self-described as ‘MacGyvers’ in eDiscovery, Anger & Associates offers expertise to solve challenges for its clients. Just as the resourceful agent carried his Swiss Army Knife to escape sticky situations, Anger wields AI-enabled technologies including OpenText™ Axcelerate™ to help legal, government and corporate clients prepare for hearings and trials – preparation that often entails finding a few relevant documents among millions of files.

“Some of the benefits that clients see when they adopt technology that has sophisticated tools will be bigger, better and faster,” Anger says. “You’ll be able to get all of the data processed more quickly…as a result, you’ll be able to solve the problems that you have.”

The first time Anger used Axcelerate, she faced close to 8 million documents and a tight time-frame. With quality control processes and in-depth sampling, her team reviewed only 1% of the files while proving a thorough investigation.

“The teams I’ve worked with at OpenText using Axcelerate are great at collaboration, they provide incredible guidance.”

Several years later, Anger continues to rely on Axcelerate capabilities, including the robust machine learning algorithm for prioritization of content as well as smart filters that enable drilling down into a document set, saving searches for future insight. Furthermore, she adds, the people behind OpenText technology are integral to the tool’s success.

Equipped with adaptable tools supported by collaborative people, Anger is an eDiscovery problem solver that uncovers relevant documents reliably and efficiently. MacGyver himself would be impressed.

We had the pleasure of speaking with Carolyn Anger as part of the OpenText Elite program. You can read the full success story here.