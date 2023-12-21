FinOps and GreenOps drive efficient and green spending 

Cloud operations are an essential part of everyday business for most companies today. And for some organizations, it can be a significant portion of the budget, which means that without proper oversight or discipline, waste and inefficiencies can cost them a lot of money. It can also result in environmentally inefficient IT operations.

OpenText has a strong reputation for being a leader in information management and IT operations management, where FinOps has emerged as one of OpenText’s critical solutions.

OpenText Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX) FinOps Express was introduced in December 2022. It is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that provides organizations with easy-to-use cloud financial management capabilities and helps foster a culture of financial responsibility.

With the introduction of HCMX FinOps Express, OpenText became a general member of the FinOps Foundation, which is part of The Linux Foundation’s non-profit technology consortium. The FinOps Foundation is comprised of companies and vendors collaborating to promote best practices, education, and standards in cloud financial management.

With OpenText HCMX FinOps Express, you can optimize cloud costs and align cloud usage with business objectives. Here is a brief overview of how it can help your organization:

Create cloud spend transparency

Accurately allocate cloud spend across teams. Build accountability with personalized showback views that map costs to projects, cost centers, and business units. Identify idle, oversized, or overprovisioned resources. Set alerts for spending limits. And make solid decisions based on real-time insights from your multicloud reporting dashboard. Empower your teams to easily track, analyze, and control their spending decisions.

Get the best AWS and Azure savings plans

Your teams don’t have time to periodically evaluate savings plans for each cloud account to ensure optimal selections. Even Azure and AWS recommendations require further analysis in the context of your business and FinOps maturity. Save time with smart what-if analyses. Empower account owners with personalized views displaying tradeoffs between coverage targets, upfront costs, and discounts. Weigh the options against your financial and cloud requirements. Then quickly pick the right plans, with more confidence.

Automate waste cleanup

Employ automated workflows for streamlined cleanup of wasted resources. Engage engineers by routing savings recommendations directly to them for easy verification and automated execution—boosting their productivity. And install self-service guardrails to prevent overprovisioning and costly mistakes in the cloud. No more grappling with reckless acts of cloud provisioning.

Reduce IT’s carbon footprint for a greener future

Environmental sustainability has become a corporate priority. Money is not the only “green” saving that you can accomplish with HCMX FinOps Express. It gathers in-depth insights about the carbon impact of your IT operations across all your clouds. With this information, you can calculate what you need to do to change for reduction of IT’s carbon footprint – GreenOps – in order to reach your current and future sustainability targets.

Explore FinOps and GreenOps

You have an excellent opportunity to learn about the empowering capabilities of HCMX for cloud cost optimization and GreenOps implementation during the FinOps Webinar Series. The series features four webinars that cover the following topics: cloud spend transparency, FinOps workflow automation, savings plans optimization (AWS and Azure), and GreenOps—reducing IT’s carbon footprint.

You can register for the on-demand version of the FinOps Webinar Series here. And stay tuned for new HCMX FinOps Express releases and upcoming events in 2024!

