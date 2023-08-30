Explore AI-led DevOps at OpenText World 2023

At OpenText™ World 2023 in Las Vegas, we’re focusing in on DevOps and will explore how to transform digital testing experiences, scale quality for the future, and take advantage of next-generation AI throughout the entire application delivery process.

Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect:

Your DevOps flight plan

In modern software delivery, speed is essential to remain competitive. Join the DevOps track to learn how to leverage the power of Application Delivery, AI, Value Stream Management (VSM), and more to achieve faster time-to-market, enhance customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge. We’ll explore AI technologies that enable intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and efficient resource allocation, optimizing the development and deployment cycles. Dive into DevOps practices for seamless collaboration between development and operations teams to streamline workflows and automate processes. Get the lowdown on VSM and how it provides end-to-end visibility, identifies bottlenecks, and eliminates waste. Foster collaboration across teams with performance engineering solutions that support shift-left and shift-right testing and application resiliency. Create action plans to connect business strategy to Agile delivery. Join us to kickstart your journey to better results.

Be sure to catch these Aviator sessions:

DOPS00 Accelerate high-quality applications—from strategy to production

Application delivery continues its rapid evolution, including the need for a speedier pace of delivery. When such speed is sustained without sacrificing quality, new revenue streams emerge, customer experience improves, and competitive standing grows. In short, accelerated delivery generates transformative business value. Having recently completed the purchase of Micro Focus, OpenText’s corporate mission has expanded. We help enterprise professionals better manage an increasingly hybrid and complex digital fabric with a new generation of tools. This keynote session will share our vision of accelerated application delivery. You’ll discover how our solutions can help your business achieve high-quality applications at scale from strategy to production. Search for and add it to your agenda here.

DOPS02 Unlocking DevOps Potential: AI-Powered Test Automation and Beyond

Explore the dynamic fusion of AI and DevOps in this session. As digital transformations surge, testing and quality assurance play pivotal roles. To thrive within rapid development cycles, elevate value, and minimize waste, cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and analytics are essential. Join us to discover how to align AI with DevOps value streams, craft potent AI-infused tests, and harness analytics to optimize velocity, risk, cost, and quality. Embark on an interactive journey to empower your DevOps evolution. Search for and add it to your agenda here.

Connect with OpenText and customer experts

Get your questions answered. We will be hosting several interactive and engaging sessions designed to help you get the information you need in the format you prefer:

Learn how to apply the latest information management and AI trends from industry thought leaders, luminary guest speakers, and OpenText experts and start to work smarter right away.

Set up a one-to-one meeting to dive into your unique use case or join one of the scheduled meet ups with other customers and OpenText designers, developers, marketers, and leaders. Discuss how to get more out of your investments and increase your information advantage.

Meet with peers in your vertical to exchange successful strategies. Industry roundtables are specialized and interactive discussions in which industry experts present challenges, trends, and innovations in the sector, and customer and industry analyst speakers will add their insights as well.

Sign up for some hands-on labs: (choose one or all three) the Developer Lab, the Product Lab and the Innovation Lab, giving you the opportunity to check out the latest OpenText innovations—including OpenText Aviator solutions.

And take advantage of being surrounded by people who go through the same challenges you do, and network, network, network!

Join us at OpenText World 2023

Explore the future of AI in DevOps at the ultimate information management conference. Join us October 11-12 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and connect with today’s leading experts.

