Research firm Omdia releases insightful analysis of the content services sector

The analysts at Omdia (formerly Ovum) have released their latest research and analysis of the content services industry: Omdia Universe: Selecting a Content Services Platform Solution, 2021.

The report features excellent independent insight into the dramatic shifts that have impacted the content management sector over the past year — labelling the COVID-19 crisis a “wake-up call” that has forced many organizations to address the limitations and fragility of their existing legacy solutions. Among their findings:

Support for remote work, infrastructure agility and secure information access and distribution have risen from nice-to-have, long-term initiatives to essential priorities.

Adoption of cloud-native technology—often employed in a hybrid model with legacy, on-premises solutions—is now vital to ensuring success in a world where rapid change will be the only constant.

A vendor’s ability to understand and support each customer’s unique journey is a critical element driving both product innovation and customer satisfaction.

Their accompanying analysis of content services vendors factors in this new reality, serving as a guide to highlight options and inform the selection process. We’re pleased to say the OpenText™ Documentum™ platform has been selected as a Leader, with Omdia reporting:

“OpenText is a leader because it has a wide range of capabilities in all technology areas and it benefits from Magellan, its AI and analytics solution, which adds capabilities throughout the Documentum platform. Its strongest areas are document management and collaboration, content analytics, and workflow and BPM.”

