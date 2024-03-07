Experience the thrill of Formula E at the Jaguar TCS Racing Virtual Garage Tour

Hey, racing fans! Do you love fast cars, cutting-edge technology, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you won’t want to miss the Jaguar TCS Racing virtual garage tour!

We invite you to come and experience the thrill of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship like never before. See how the Jaguar TCS Racing team uses cutting-edge technology to compete in the world’s fastest-growing motorsport and get up close and personal with the all-electric Jaguar I-TYPE 6 race car.

The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 is an all-electric car designed and optimized for wheel-to-wheel street racing. Capable of reaching speeds of 200mph/320kph and generating more than 40% of the energy used in a race from regenerative braking, it requires teams and drivers to strategically consider when to exert and reserve energy so that their driver is crossing the finish line in first place and having effectively used all available energy.

Discover what it takes to prepare and win in São Paulo, Brazil

The Virtual Garage Tour is a live event on March 14, 2024 that will take you behind the scenes of the Jaguar TCS Racing team as they prepare for the race in São Paulo, Brazil. A fiercely passionate motorsport country, the São Paulo track features bumpy long straights and represents unique challenges for the team.

Jaguar TCS Racing collects approximately three terabytes of data over a race season. Having quick access to that data enables accurate analysis and fast decision-making to improve Jaguar TCS Racing’s performance. Virtual simulation and digital twin (IoT) technologies allow Jaguar TCS Racing engineers to test and optimize car setups and race strategies.

Check out the highlights from last season’s win!

Software is a battleground for points and podiums

The highly competitive nature of Formula E’s all-electric racing has often been likened to playing a game of chess at 200mph due to the importance of strategy.

Manufacturers have the autonomy to design, develop and test hardware within the manufacturer’s perimeter, such as powertrain components which are then homologated for a two-year period. However, the primary battleground for the teams to make considered changes during the season is their software, as this can constantly evolve. Software that analyses data and helps the team manage the race, improve their efficiency, and make quick decisions can be the most influential factor in winning.

“OpenText helps us to make time-critical decisions to ultimately deliver an edge that supports us in our pursuit of more points, podiums, and wins for Jaguar TCS Racing. Its real-time analytics and machine learning capabilities are a great fit for our environment, helping us improve data-driven performance on and off the track.” -Jack Lambert, Research and Innovation Manager, JLR Motorsport

Get a live virtual tour of the technology behind a world-class race team

In the virtual tour, the race team will show you around the garage and explain how they are using AI and analytics technology to support their race strategy as well as make real-time data-driven decisions on the track. You’ll also get to hear insights on how the drivers prepare, what challenges they face on the circuit, and what makes Formula E so exciting. And of course, you’ll get to see the incredible Gen-3, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 race car in action, learn how it represents the future of racing and propels research for electric cars and a greener future.

Access on-demand technology deep-dives

But wait, there’s more! After the live event, you can choose from several technology tracks that will dive into OpenText solutions. Choose from topics like AI, IoT, analytics, cybersecurity, supply chain, and more. Plus, you’ll have access to all the content for two weeks after the event, so you can watch it at your own pace and convenience