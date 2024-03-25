Go behind the scenes for the Jaguar TCS Racing Team’s 100th Race: A Formula E Milestone

Ready for an electrifying ride? The Jaguar TCS Racing Team is gearing up for a monumental milestone – their 100th race in the heart-pounding world of Formula E. And, guess what? You’re invited to join in the excitement. But this isn’t just any race: it’s a celebration of speed, innovation, and the sheer will to win. Join us as we explore how the team uses OpenText AI and Analytics software to optimize their way to more victories, points, and podium finishes. We’ve got the scoop on how you can snag an exclusive spot in the live virtual garage tour to get an inside look.

A century of speed

Imagine this: 100 races filled with breathtaking speed, nail-biting finishes, and the ever-evolving technology of all-electric racecars. It’s a journey that few teams can boast about, but for Jaguar TCS Racing, it’s a testament to their enduring spirit and passion for excellence in the electric era of motorsport. This race in Tokyo is a celebration of how far they’ve come and a glimpse into the electrifying future they’re driving towards.

The data-driven edge

Now, let’s get under the hood and see what makes the Jaguar TCS Racing Team a formidable force on the track. Enter OpenText AI and Analytics – a dynamic duo that gives the team its edge. With OpenText Vertica’s lightning-fast analytics database, providing built-in machine learning and advanced real-time analytics functions, and OpenText IDOL’s ability to turn unstructured data into actionable insights, the team can make split-second decisions that support their pursuit for more podium finishes. It’s all about harnessing the power of data to improve their strategy and push their electric beasts to the limit.

The Virtual Garage Tour: Your Exclusive Pit Pass

Ever wondered what goes on in the high-voltage world of a Formula E garage before a race? Well, wonder no more! The OpenText virtual garage tour, live from the Tokyo E-Prix, is your golden ticket to the heart of the action. In this live interactive broadcast, you’ll get up close and personal with the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 racecar, meet the brilliant team behind the machines, get a chance to ask questions, and see how data analysis aids performance. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime peek behind the scenes, and it’s happening in celebration of the team’s 100th race. Trust us; this is something you don’t want to miss.

Join the Celebration

As the Jaguar TCS Racing Team prepares for their 100th race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, it’s clear that their journey is far from over. With OpenText AI and Analytics on their side, they’re not just racing; they’re redefining what’s possible in Formula E. And, you’re invited to be part of this historic moment. So, what are you waiting for? Register for the OpenText live virtual garage tour today and experience the thrill of motorsport like never before.