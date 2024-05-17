Elevate your potential

Technology innovation moves at a breakneck pace. Professionals who stay up to date with the latest developments have the opportunity to boost their job skills and become invaluable to their organizations. That’s why we’re making training and certification a central focus of OpenText World 2024.

Join us this November at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to quickly get up to speed with the latest skills that are in high demand, then demonstrate your proficiency with certification.

Gain the skills you need to stand out

Pre-conference training classes cover the essential skills you need to be successful with OpenText products. Learn from experts as they walk you through hands-on activities and best practices.

The benefits of instructor-led training include:

Learning from instructors who are experts in their fields.

Taking advantage of in-person instruction for the fastest path to proficiency.

Immersing yourself in guided classroom experiences that remove distractions.

Studying alongside peers in similar roles.

All pre-conference training classes are two days in length and will be held on Sunday, November 17 and Monday, November 18 from 9:00 am–5:00 pm. Lunch, coffee, and snacks will be provided, and attendees are invited to a training reception to facilitate further networking. Training attendees will also get priority registration for the education track during OpenText World 2024 and a certification voucher ($500 USD value) in addition to the free certification exam that can be taken onsite during the conference.

Scroll through the list of offered courses and drill down into descriptions for more information, then register for pre-conference training November 17–18 and the OpenText World 2024 conference November 19–21 for a bundled price of $2,599 USD.

Become OpenText Certified and gain the benefits of being an in-demand information management expert. As part of your in-person conference pass, you are entitled to one free attempt at becoming a certified information management expert.

The benefits of becoming OpenText certified include:

Gaining a competitive advantage by validating skills and expertise.

Demonstrating relevant skills with role-based certification.

Establishing yourself as an expert across your professional network.

Earning an objective measurement of technical proficiency.

Feeling confident knowing your certification is valid for three years.

We have an extensive library of certifications for you to choose from, including enterprise content management, AI and analytics, cybersecurity, digital experience, IT operations, and DevOps. For additional information, take a look at our catalog here.

Join us for innovation, excitement, and education at OpenText World 2024 in Las Vegas. Register today and use discount code MarS24OTW200 to get $200 USD off registration!