Let new role-based learning paths guide your OpenText learning journey

June 10, 2024

OpenText learning paths are designed to help you acquire skills through a more strategic approach to learning. They make learning self-paced. You identify your product and your role.

How do you get from Point A to Point B in the quickest, most efficient way? You could walk haphazardly, changing directions randomly and making unnecessary stops that slow you down or distract you from your purpose. Or you could follow a proven trail. One that is clearly marked with distances between key milestones and a visible route to the summit.

Whether you’re setting out on a challenging hike or acquiring a new skill for your resume, following a clear path is a critical key for success. That’s what the OpenText™ Learning Services team is providing with the launch of dynamic, role-based learning paths. We’ve created prescriptive paths to proficiency for the product-related role you play in your organization. Accompanying the learning paths are role definitions so you can easily identify yourself and the path to focus on.

Our learning paths are designed to help you acquire skills through a more strategic approach to learning. They make learning self-paced. You identify your product and your role. The learning path identifies the courses that will help you acquire the skills needed. You choose when, where and how you want to learn as you follow the path. The learning path culminates in certification to validate you possess a specific skillset for the corresponding product and role. Simply put, role-based learning paths allow us to:

  • Enhance and simplify the learning journey: It’s easier to identify which courses and certifications exams to take with the visual path depiction.
  • Define clear product-related roles: Consistent, functional role descriptions resonate with learners, helping you focus on the most relevant training.
  • Consolidate all learning paths in one place: All commercially available product training and certification is centralized in a single web page.
  • Differentiate the skills needed for cloud:  Business Administrator role focused on the skills needed for an installed or cloud environment.
  • Make certification more accessible: Certification aligns to expanded role definitions, providing smaller, prescriptive steps to achievement.

Let’s take a tour of the OpenText learning path structure:

You see the product name at the top of the page and can navigate through the related roles on the left. Each element in the path includes the course/certification exam name, its duration and format. If the course is optional, you will see that called out in a label above its text box. You can expand any given course or exam to view more details, including a link to the complete course/exam description.

In this Business Administrator example, you see there are two courses to prepare you for the OpenText™ Content Server Business User certification exam. After achieving that credential, you have two additional courses to prepare you for the Content Server Business Administrator exam. Building on that, is the third course to prepare you for the OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® Business Administrator exam.

In one single view, you see earning an Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Business Administrator designation requires:

  • Skills and knowledge covered in the five courses that are a part of this path
  • Three certifications as each role builds on the prior one

If you do find yourself needing multiple courses to acquire the necessary knowledge for your role, you could consider an OpenText Learning Subscription. A learning subscription supports continuous learning with unlimited access to self-paced courses, enabling you to build the skills you need for your role and beyond.

From Business User to Administrator, whatever role you play in your organization’s implementation of an OpenText solution, our learning paths will successfully guide you from Point A to Point B – no lost learners or twisted ankles along the way! Contact us for more information.

