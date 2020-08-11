eDiscovery without the headaches  

This blog has been co-authored by Natasha Tieman, Rachel Teisch and Duncan Bradley.

In any legal matter, the clock is the enemy. When litigation or investigations hit, organizations must quickly find proof of who said or did what. Legal and IT must work together to locate potential evidence and keep it safe to ensure it is available for use in court. One of the ways companies do this is by implementing legal holds, which notify the individuals in charge of data that they must retain it. Once a hold is issued, IT immediately must preserve and collect potentially relevant data from custodians. Then legal must analyze and review the documents for evidence and produce it to the requesting party. This process is called eDiscovery.

This already daunting and risk-prone process has been exacerbated by the growth of remote workforces and dispersed devices, more sources of electronically stored information (ESI) and a heightened regulatory environment. Yet many organizations still approach eDiscovery piecemeal, cobbling together disparate tools and vendors to “get the job done,” transferring data between systems and outside third-parties, and relying on overburdened IT teams. This is the most inefficient and risky approach to eDiscovery.

The addition of Carbonite Endpoint to the OpenText™ portfolio simplifies eDiscovery by adding an endpoint collection and preservation solution to legal hold, analytics and review software. The cloud software offers enterprise-grade, highly secure endpoint backup and archiving for data protection, while eliminating infrastructure costs, reducing IT burden around collection and removing delays of collection from end users.

Now, data can be seamlessly transitioned across the eDiscovery lifecycle, delivered with the ease of the cloud:

1. E asily e nforce data preservation obligations

If potentially relevant data is destroyed, whether inadvertent or willful, the organization can lose information that may be important to the case and be sanctioned. Endpoint preservation integration with OpenText™ Legal Hold, a cloud-based legal hold notification and compliance tracking platform, enables centralized management of retention requirements subject to the litigation hold. Legal Hold exchanges information with Carbonite Endpoint about which custodians are involved in a hold and overrides existing data disposition policies for the appropriate data. With simple backup policy creation and control, preserved data is protected loss, theft, ransomware and other malware, ensuring both the integrity of the data as potential evidence and defensibility of process.

2. Collect from endpoints remotely, discreetly and immediately

With remote access from any device, anywhere, organizations can collect custodial data in minutes—discreetly and in the background—no matter where the endpoint devices or employees are located. The endpoint collection agent is easily deployed, supports encryption for all data in motion or at rest and can be configured to collect net new data as frequently as every minute. Remote management tools also support the ability to restore data to the same device or a new device, thus ensuring that no potentially relevant and important data is compromised.

3. Analyze, review and produce in the cloud

Document analysis and review is a critical component of the process and is used to identify responsive documents to produce and privileged documents to withhold. Once endpoint data is preserved and collected, it can easily be transferred to eDiscovery platforms for processing, analysis, review and production. Advanced analytics such as predictive search, text analytics and concept-based searching can quickly home in on data, including custodians of interest and communication patterns, while technology-assisted review then accelerates review by prioritizing for human review the documents most likely to relevant. Batch coding, automated redaction and quality control (QC) further streamline the review.

eDiscovery without the headaches

When it comes to meeting eDiscovery obligations, there is no room for error or lagging timelines. Now, organizations can seamlessly identify, preserve and collection, process analyze, review and produce data—without the headaches.

Join OpenText on August 25th for a live webinar, End-to-end eDiscovery: Augment OpenText Axcelerate, OpenText Insight and OpenText Legal Hold capabilities with endpoint data collection

Learn more about OpenText eDiscovery solutions.

Learn more about Carbonite Endpoint.

Duncan Bradley

With over 25 years experience in Market Intelligence and Product Marketing, Duncan brings a rich set of perspectives as a subject matter expert in a broad array of tech topics including content process automation and analytics, data privacy and regulatory compliance. As Product Marketing Manager, OpenText Legal Tech, Duncan contributes to product positioning and messaging across OpenText’s suite of Legal Tech products. Duncan holds a MBA from the University of British Columbia, a BA Hons in Political Science from the University of Guelph and an Executive Certificate in Negotiation and Conflict Management from the University of Notre Dame.

Rachel Teisch

Rachel Teisch is Senior Director of Product Marketing at OpenText Discovery. She brings nearly two decades of experience in eDiscovery, and is responsible for product marketing for the OpenText Discovery suite of products. She most recently served as Vice President, Marketing, at Catalyst Repository Systems, which was acquired by OpenText in January 2019 and is now part of the OpenText Discovery portfolio.