OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summits come to Paris

OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summits is coming to Paris, France on April 26, the second stop of the three-city tour. Join global thought leaders and regional experts for an unforgettable, event-packed day learning about the future of information management.

Taking place at the historic Maison de la Chimie, in the heart of Paris, OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summits will introduce new ways technology and machines can harness information management; how people can experience, process, and trust this information; and how this new way of doing business will change our use of information to optimize work and collaboration across every industry.

Inspiring keynote speakers

The event will feature two keynote addresses from Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText, which includes a fireside chat with a special guest customer, and Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer, OpenText.

Mark J. Barrenechea will discuss the forces shaping Business 2030 and how businesses can seize the opportunities ahead. It will also present insights from industry leaders about what is shaping their business to better prepare them for the future. Mark will also be joined by Dr. Mauro Barbieri, Lead Architect Analytics at Philips Research, to discuss how they are working smarter.

Muhi Majzoub will explore the future of information management innovation and share his perspective on where we’ve been, where we’re going, and how AI brings information and automation together to help customers work smarter.

Unique networking events

Stay for the evening reception featuring an indulgent assortment of food and live music at the iconic Maison de la Chimie. Enjoy the rich history and culture of Paris, as you network with industry colleagues in a one-of-a-kind experience that will take you from the Industrial Revolution through to the Digital Age.

Regional industry highlights

Meet your peers at the industry forums and roundtables that will focus on five key areas: Financial Services, Retail and CPG, Oil & Gas and Utilities, Public Sector, and Cross-Industry. Forums will be led by regional industry experts reviewing trends and challenges in each sector, followed up with smaller roundtables for attendees to exchange ideas and information, and engage in discussions about industry-specific issues.

The industry forums and roundtables include the following:

Financial Services

Providing the “total experience” by improving employee experiences to boost customer satisfaction has become essential in this sector. Hear helpful research about challenges facing Financial Services institutions and join the roundtable for a deep dive into solving the sector’s biggest pain points.

Retail and CPG

The retail sector was hard-hit by the pandemic, from supply chain and labour shortages to significant changes in consumer spending. This has forced every retailer and consumer goods company to reevaluate their core processes. In this session, hear helpful information about improving digital customer engagement, controlling risk, and building resilience in supply chain performance. In addition, learn how the sector is handling increased environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities.

Oil & Gas and Utilities

The global energy industry is in transition and oil & gas and utility companies have increasing mandates to provide affordable, sustainable, and reliable energy sources. Learn about top trends, best practices, and what’s being done to solve the world’s energy problems such as creating greener supply chains and promoting sustainable energy use.

Public Sector

Governments are looking for ways to provide more sustainable, trustworthy solutions for capturing citizen information and delivering improved service levels. Hear from industry experts about trends and predictions in this sector and discover how digital government services can better serve agencies’ citizens and employees.

Cross-industry

This forum will cover a cross-segment of industries talking about trends, research, and issues facing them. Discover how to future-proof your business for 2030.

Learn and network in Paris or online

Register and meet us at OpenText World EMEA 2023 – Innovation Summit in Paris or register for the virtual event today.