What’s new in OpenText Qfiniti & Explore CE 22.4

Improving the customer experience (CX) is a top priority with senior management in any organization. To keep customer satisfaction high, one must be able to measure and understand the customer interactions that are taking place in your contact centers and at any point of your customer engagement. Businesses must ensure they are meeting their customers’ needs and that they can identify opportunities to greatly enhance their experiences. A top-notch customer experience will provide your business with a competitive advantage in today’s crowded marketplaces.

The release of OpenText™ Qfiniti and Explore CE 22.4 reflects our commitment to bring innovations to our contact center customers by delivering a comprehensive set of agent performance management, desktop measurements, connectors, and analytics capabilities that will augment existing Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platforms. Furthermore, we have introduced additional enhancements in the areas of chat analytics and outbound surveys that support customer experience insights from the Voice of the customer (VoC) and Voice of the Employees (VoE). This release is packed with many feature enhancements across our Qfiniti Explore product suites. Below is a sample of the additional capabilities that we are bringing to market.

Qfiniti CE 22.4 – Native chat support

Chat sessions can be imported into Qfiniti Observe using the new Qfiniti API. Qfiniti users can search, play, evaluate, and classify chats. In addition, chats can also be imported into Explore and then Autoscored for Voice of the Customer evaluations. Enhancements to the Qfiniti Media include:

Visual Wave form illustrates when chats were posted.

Analytics Tool Bar displays the chat sessions and “plays” it back based on the time markers for each of the posts.

Chats can be classified just like a voice and/or screen recording.

Chats can be AutoScored just like a voice and/or screen recording.

When Analyzed through Explore, the Media Player provides: Support for Adjunct search Support for Top Terms Support for Interaction Analysis Report



OpenText Qfiniti media player for chat

Qfiniti CE 22.4 – Autoscore support for chat sessions

Explore Administrators can run AutoScore Templates on chat sessions providing enhanced agent evaluations beyond voice recording

AutoScore results are then visible in Qfiniti and in the Media Player

Autoscore playlist / interface.

Qfiniti CE 22.4 – Support for outbound survey list imports

Qfiniti Survey users can now import a list of customers they want to survey using the Qfiniti cloud-based outbound survey deployment and analysis solution.

Survey list import – general tab

Qfiniti CE 22.4 – Integration to various for CCaaS vendors

CCaaS connector for RingCentral using Nice CXone

CCaaS connector for for Nice CXone

CCaaS connector for Genesys Cloud

Explore CE 22.4 – Explore now available as a managed service offering

OpenText Explore and AutoScore is now available as an OpenText managed, hosted cloud offering. Functionality includes full text natural language search, advanced search, saved searches, and automatic search refinement.

Explore CE 22.4 – Explore support for chat

Chat sessions that have been imported into Qfiniti Observe using the new Qfiniti API can now be ingested into Explore. During the import process, the chats are run though the Magellan Text Mining engine and they are processed through language detection, sentiment analysis, and summarization. Once ingested, users can search, play, evaluate, and classify chats. The Qfiniti Media player has been enhanced to include:

OpenText Explore media player

Discover all the latest innovations in OpenText Experience Cloud 22.4 solutions here.

